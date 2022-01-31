Costa Rica Facing the Impunity and Violence Against its Environmental Fighters

In Costa Rica, a protest was carried out in front of the Supreme Court, this past Wednesday, January 26th at 12:00 noon. It is worth noting that the demonstration was called by more than 100 members of approximately 50 indigenous, environmental, feminist, cultural, academic, agroecological, peasant, student, labor, artist, ecumenical organizations, among others.

The days before, they spoke out due to the impunity and violence against indigenous people, environmentalists and women through a manifesto called: Without Justice there is no Democracy!

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

The document highlights that the Costa Rican judicial system is “inoperative, racist, sexist, and is a shame tainted by bureaucracy that has abandoned the most unprotected groups and women in the country.”

Those present were attentive, with masks and social distancing to demand justice. The protesters have in their hands cases of impunity worked on by our TCRN team, in which the murders of the indigenous leaders Sergio Rojas, Jerhy Rivera and the recent event, the attempted murder of Leonel García, an indigenous Cabécar from Bajo, stand out. Chirripó, all this counting on a list of at least five indigenous leaders and fourteen threatened with death in recent years.

The name of Alcides Parajeles is heard again, an environmentalist farmer who was threatened a few days ago and therefore, his life is in danger for defending the nature of Osa.

Rapes and femicides

The protesters added that their concern is particularly about insecurity for women, emphasizing the increase in cases of rape and femicide, mainly in the South Caribbean and the North Pacific.

For the environmental fighters, the impunity of the Supreme Court favors the chronic repetition of the violation of Human Rights. “We request that the murders of Jerhy Rivera and Sergio Rojas be clarified and that sentences be issued that render justice prompt and fulfilled for the murderers. Consider investigating these murders and the set of aggressions suffered by the indigenous communities as organized crime.”

They ask for prison for the aggressor of Leonel García and for the expeditious resolution of file number 21000036-0465-AG-4 and they request that the violations that have occurred in Nosara and Puerto Viejo in 2021-2022 be investigated and that the State support for the victims so that they can obtain prompt and fulfilled justice.

Organizations and people signing the statement:

Association for the Defense of Users of Public Services (ADUSP), Our Voices Association, Green Block, Good Living Costa Rica, Good Living, El Rodeo de Mora, Costa Rica, Coecoceiba-Friends of the Earth CR, Organic Agriculture Movement Costa Rican, Sons of the Sea Zulay Mora Collective, La Voz Communicational Collective, Radio Machete Collective, Let’s Sow Green Country Food Collective Conte Burica, Hierba Buena Community, Ditsö Iriria Ajkonuk Wakpa Council, Unitary Confederation of Workers CUT, Coordinator of Southern Struggle South, Biological Corridor COBRISURA, Biological Corridors of Cartago, CR Solidaria, Ecumenical Research Department, El Garaje de Tiquicia, Cipreses Ecologist Front, Costa Rica Technological Ecological Front, Prisma artistic group, Guanared Costa Rica, Handmaids Costa Rica, Huerta of Berta O Istmo Central American Articulation / GT CLACSO, Tibás Health Board, Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation, Prompt Justice and completed, Movimiento Ríos Vivos, Mujeres en Acción, Nuestra América Unida, AUNA, UNED Local Management Program, RALLT, Agroecology Network, Biodiversity Coordination Network, Civil Citizen Representative, Garabito and Puntarenas.