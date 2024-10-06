Electronic music lovers will kick off 2025 with a 10-hour continuous dose at the Convention Center in Heredia on January 10th.The ones responsible for the techno and progressive house set will be the international DJs Carl Cox and John Digweed: the former is known as the king of techno, and the latter was named the best DJ in the world years ago.

“We will have a unique audiovisual show in Central America, where we will bring together two legends of electronic music,” expressed Sam Zahedi, the general producer.The show will start at 7 p.m. and will run until 5 a.m. The national DJs Maria Wabe, Javee, Alel, Fernando Melo, and Arob will be the opening acts.

Growth of the electronic music scene

“Bringing Carl Cox after 21 years shows the growth we have achieved in the electronic music scene and the region as a whole.” “We hope to continue working in favor of electronic music, which is what we are truly passionate about,” the producer confessed.

Carl Cox was born in Barbados and currently resides in England. He is also recognized as one of the founders of the rave scene and served as a co-promoter of The Project alongside Paul Oakenfold.

For his part, Thomas John Digweed is a British DJ and music producer. He is considered the leading exponent of the progressive house electronic genre.

