Costa Rica: Canadians Favorite Tourist Destination

Costa Rica has become a popular destination for Canadian tourists in recent years, attracting over 150,000 visitors from Canada annually. The country’s unique blend of natural beauty, rich culture, and eco-tourism opportunities makes it an ideal destination for Canadians seeking an adventure-filled vacation.

Incredible natural beauty

One of the main draws for Canadian tourists is Costa Rica’s incredible natural beauty. With over 28% of its land protected as national parks and wildlife refuges, Costa Rica is home to an incredible array of flora and fauna. From the misty cloud forests to the sun-kissed beaches, Canadians can explore the great outdoors and experience the country’s breathtaking landscapes.

Many Canadians also visit Costa Rica for its adventure activities, such as ziplining, rafting, and surfing. The country’s rugged terrain and tropical climate make it an ideal destination for thrill-seekers, with options ranging from gentle horseback rides to extreme whitewater rafting.

In addition to outdoor activities, Costa Rica’s rich cultural heritage is another major draw for Canadian tourists. The country has a vibrant arts scene, with numerous museums, galleries, and festivals celebrating its indigenous and colonial past. Visitors can explore colorful markets, try traditional cuisine, and learn about the country’s complex history.

Costa Rica is also a popular destination for nature lovers and eco-tourists. The country is home to an incredible array of wildlife, including monkeys, sloths, toucans, and quetzals. Many eco-lodges and wildlife sanctuaries offer guided tours and opportunities to get up close and personal with these incredible creatures.

Another aspect that attracts Canadians to Costa Rica is its welcoming atmosphere. Costa Ricans are known for their friendly hospitality, making visitors feel at ease and at home. Many resorts and hotels offer personalized service, tailored to cater to Canadian preferences.

In recent years, Costa Rica has also become a popular destination for wellness and yoga retreats. The country’s tranquil atmosphere, stunning landscapes, and abundance of health resorts make it an ideal location for those seeking a relaxing getaway or a more profound transformation.

Multi-destination trips

According to Statistics Canada, the top destinations for Canadian tourists in Costa Rica are San José, Tamarindo, Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, Manuel Antonio National Park, and Arenal Volcano. Many Canadians also choose to visit Costa Rica as part of a multi-destination trip, combining it with other Central American countries such as Nicaragua or Panama.

Costa Rica has become a beloved destination for Canadian tourists due to its stunning natural beauty, exciting adventure opportunities, rich culture, and welcoming atmosphere. Whether seeking relaxation or adventure, Canadians can find it all in this incredible country. With its unique blend of nature, culture, and eco-tourism opportunities, Costa Rica is an ideal destination for anyone looking to experience something new and unforgettable.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR