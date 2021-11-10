More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Becomes the First Country to Make the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory for Children

    The decision makes Costa Rica the first country to oblige children between 5 and 11 years of age to be vaccinated

    By TCRN STAFF
    18
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica became the first country in the world this past Friday to oblige children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The injection will join the long list of basic childhood vaccines that are required by law, health authorities announced.

    As of March 2022

    The government of the Central American country signed an agreement with Pfizer to acquire doses to begin the vaccination of all those under 12 years of age as of March 2022.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    This same week, US regulatory bodies approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Most children are unlikely to get seriously ill if they get COVID-19, but they can still be contagious, even if they don’t have symptoms.

    banner

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articlePressure Grows to Postpone QR Code Entry Into Force in Costa Rica
    Next articleDiscover Applications Designed To Search for an Apartment or House
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Received an Award for Publicity on Social and Environmental Causes

    A few days ago, the first festival of the theLuum Awards was held at the Hilton Geneva Convention Center (Switzerland),
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER