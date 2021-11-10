Costa Rica Becomes the First Country to Make the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory for Children

Costa Rica became the first country in the world this past Friday to oblige children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The injection will join the long list of basic childhood vaccines that are required by law, health authorities announced.

As of March 2022

The government of the Central American country signed an agreement with Pfizer to acquire doses to begin the vaccination of all those under 12 years of age as of March 2022.

This same week, US regulatory bodies approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Most children are unlikely to get seriously ill if they get COVID-19, but they can still be contagious, even if they don’t have symptoms.