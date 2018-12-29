The Sports and Recreation Cantonal Committee (CCDR) of San José will have its last sports activity in 2018 at the BN Arena of the Ciudad Deportiva de Hatillo, this upcoming December 31st. There, the well-known Zumba will be held from 9 am to 12 m, totally free for all people who wish to play sports, improve their health, and enjoy a good quality of life.

“It is a nice opportunity to close the year by doing sports. In the CCDR, we like to help people stay active throughout the year. Zumba is an excellent instrument that catches the attention of people, and where there is no age; they do it from the kids to the grown-ups and older adults. We really hope that many of us will be with us this December 31th”, said CCDR San José president Heiner Ugalde.

Throughout 2018, the CCDR San José has been concerned with keeping the Josephine inhabitants moving through the Healthy Life Club programs, which are carried out daily in the different districts. Zumba is one of the elements that most attracts users.

The objective of the committee is that all the members of the clubs plus exercise lovers come to that great concentration of sports to close 2018 with good Zumba and, thus, receive 2019 with joy and good health.

You should wear sports clothes and be willing to do activities for 3 hours. This activity is free-attendance, with certified instructors.