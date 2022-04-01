Camera Traps Show That Endangered Animals Roam Private Wildlife Refuges in Costa Rica

Thanks to camera trap technology, it was possible to show that privately managed wildlife refuges help preserve species that are in danger of extinction in Costa Rica. Such is the case of the Tigre Mountain Private Wildlife Refuge, located in Buenos Aires, Puntarenas. This site is managed by the company Fresh Del Monte.

A study released this Tuesday, March 22nd, concludes that through these 273 protected hectares there is the presence and flow of four species in danger of extinction:

Ocelots (Leopardus Pardalis)

Jaguarundis (Herpailurus Yagouaroundi)

Cougars or Mountain Lions (Puma Concolor)

Collared Pecari (Pecari tajacu).

The cameras have also detected animals whose populations have been reduced:

Tepezcuintles (Cuniculus Paca)

Red-tailed squirrels (Sciurus Granatesi).

Numerous birds

On the other hand, more than 154 birds were also found on this land during the seven months that this primary and secondary forest was under supervision. “In a forest that seems to be empty, a lot of things happen, mainly when we are watching at night,” said the biologist and leader of the research team Esteban Brenes.

Companies must consider impact on the environment

The professional pointed out that it is essential to take into account the presence of biodiversity when planning and executing agricultural strategies. And that could negatively impact these ecosystems. However, he explained that having this information allows this company and the community to take it into account to avoid said impact.

“It is a responsibility for the company and the community (…) They can no longer say ‘we didn’t know there were peccaries, tepezcuintles,'” Brenes said. “Humans have done something wrong, which is to create something and then mitigate the impact, but now we know,” he added.

Reforest to create corridors

Creating natural corridors for these animals between wooded areas and crops, as Fresh Del Monte already does, is one of the options to avoid impacting ecosystems. The experts also recommended that the pineapple and banana producing company in the southern part of the country reforest even more said land.

“We have been developing a series of actions. Among them, the training of collaborators in matters of conservation of flora and fauna. Also the patrolling and participatory monitoring”, commented the manager of the Legal Department of Fresh Del Monte, Michael Calderón. On the other hand, the refuge also serves as a brake on illegal hunting, a problem that has brought some of these species to the brink of extinction.