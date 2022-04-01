Do You Want To Become an Ambassador for Climate in Costa Rica: Follow These Steps

Operation COP Costa Rica 2022, opens a call to choose the young people who will be part of a training program on climate change and international negotiations.This, as part of the process to select and present the delegation that will participate in the 27th conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Interested persons should follow the following steps to apply:

Download the formats of the requested documents and the evaluation guide at the following link: //bit.ly/FORMATOS_OpCOP_CostaRica2022

Fill out the online registration form //bit.ly/OpCopCR2022 and upload the documents to the form.

If you have any questions write to [email protected] m

35 young people from various countries will be selected to be part of the “Operation COP, Youth Ambassadors for Climate” program prior to the celebration of COP27, which will be held from November 7th to 18th, 2022 in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt.

The role of the ambassadors will be to represent the Government of their country, in negotiating issues on climate change, contribute with public policy recommendations, generate greater understanding and recognition of the work carried out and follow up on the commitments emanating from the Paris Agreement, among others.

The registration deadline is Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

Candidates Must Meet the Following Profile:

Have analysis and synthesis skills on technical and political issues on climate change, human rights and diplomacy

Commit to participating in their communities in the field of local and global sustainability

Have an interest in foreign policy, rights and environmental, economic, social, youth and global issues

Have full commitment to participate enthusiastically and constructively in all training sessions and activities during the COP

Have excellent written and oral expression skills.