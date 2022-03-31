More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Historic Fuel Increase in Costa Rica Will Take Effect this Week

    A Liter of Super Gasoline Will Cost ¢909

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    This week the decree with the approved increases in the price of fuels was published in La Gaceta, with which now comes into force.In this way, the liter of super gasoline goes from ¢822 to ¢909 (difference of ¢87), the liter of regular goes up from ¢804 to ¢889 (difference of ¢85), and diesel from ¢724 to ¢ 845. The latter, with ¢121, is the highest increase recorded.This increase, requested by the Costa Rican Oil Refinery (Recope) on March 11th, was approved by the Public Services Regulatory Authority (Aresep).

    Another important variation is registered in the price of the LP gas cylinder of 25 pounds. It goes from ¢10,226 to ¢11,230, that is, there is a variation of ¢1,004.This is the second increase in less than a month, since the previous one occurred on March 2nd.A month ago, super gasoline cost ¢765, regular ¢748, and diesel ¢671.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Effects of Russia and Ukraine

    The justification for both Recope and Aresep is that the increase is due to the effect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The conflict has had consequences on the price of hydrocarbons throughout the world.However, representatives of the different business chambers have called in recent days for the rise in fuel prices to be contained.

    The foregoing due to the impact it would generate on the costs of public transport and merchandise, which would end up affecting the final prices of the products. This would generate higher inflation and impoverishment of families.

    However, neither Recope withdrew the increase request, nor Aresep stopped the approval process.At this time, a bill to mitigate the effects of fuel increases is being discussed in the Legislative Assembly.

    Recently, the Costa Rican Union of Chambers and Associations of Private Enterprise asked to consider a reduction in the single tax on fuel, to minimize the impact.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleHow to Identify People Who Talk Nicely to You in an App but Just Want Your Money
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    How to Identify People Who Talk Nicely to You in an App but Just Want Your Money

    The case of Simon Leviev has raised alarm bells about tricks or maneuvers used by men or women looking...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    At TCRN we share a positive, dynamic, and nuanced perspective on world affairs. We shed light on topics that range from culture, environment, technology and economics to society, politics, and health. Here we take investigative reporting seriously so we don’t shy away from bad news. We just don’t dwell on the dark side of life or seek to exploit it in anyway

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER