    "Calzón de Pobre" Beach,A Great Tico Paradise That You Must Get to Know

    Here you will find everything you need to relax and spend an excellent day at the beach

    By TCRN STAFF
    "Calzón de Pobre" Beach,A Great Tico Paradise That You Must Get to Know

    The beach is ideal for swimming. The crystal clear waters are also perfect for snorkeling and on the white sand you can enjoy an excellent and pleasant sunbathing day
    Playa del Coco Receives International Recognition as a Community Prepared for a Tsunami

    The Playa del Coco community received the International Tsunami Readiness Recognition, which is a pilot program administered by the...
    504 Scholarships Open for Ticos Interested in Pursuing Master’s and Doctorates in Spain

    The Carolina Foundation enabled 504 scholarships for Costa Ricans, and the rest of the Ibero-American community, interested in pursuing...
    Located in Carrillo, Guanacaste, “Calzón de Pobre” Beach(Poor Man´s Underpants Beach in English), is a unique place that you have to know. To get to this beach you will need an ATV because of the rugged terrain.

    But before reaching this beach, you will also enjoy an incredible landscape, because on the way you will find the Natural Viewpoint of Punta Cacique, making the whole trip magical from beginning to end.

    When arriving at the beach, you will be surprised by the beauty that surrounds it, with exuberant vegetation, crystal clear water, gentle waves, few underwater rocks and white sand. Without a doubt, the beach has everything to make this adventure a paradise for relaxation.

    What fun activities can you enjoy at Calzón de Pobre beach?

    The beach is ideal for swimming. The crystal clear waters are also perfect for snorkeling and on the white sand you can enjoy an excellent and pleasant sunbathing day.

    The reason for its peculiar name?

    By observing the whole area with the naked eye and a little imagination you already know why it´s name: the beach is shaped like an underpant!

    Getting to Calzón de Pobre beach

    This beach is between Playa Hermosa and Playa del Coco, for now there is no sign to guide you. In order for to arrive at the beach, a tall, four-wheel drive vehicle is required so that you do not get stuck on the way there. To get to the beach from where you leave the vehicle, you must walk about one kilometer.

    From Playa Hermosa to Playa Calzón de Pobre there are locals who offer transportation by boat and thus you have another fun option for this great adventure.

    Important tip

    In the surroundings of CalzóndelPobre beach there are no cabins, hotels or restaurants, so it is recommended that you bring your food and drinks. But a few kilometers away you can find Playa Coco where there are plenty of hotel and culinary options for your enjoyment.

    So we invite you to come and enjoy its crystalline waters and tree-lined sea shore that offersrelaxing shades which mixes with the essence of its gratifying solitude.

    Source: Norka Rico/TCRN Staff
    Via: Beleida Delgado
