More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Playa del Coco Receives International Recognition as a Community Prepared for a Tsunami

    Setting the example for all coastal communities in the region

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Playa del Coco Receives International Recognition as a Community Prepared for a Tsunami

    The Playa del Coco community received the International Tsunami Readiness Recognition, which is a pilot program administered by the...
    Read more
    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    504 Scholarships Open for Ticos Interested in Pursuing Master’s and Doctorates in Spain

    The Carolina Foundation enabled 504 scholarships for Costa Ricans, and the rest of the Ibero-American community, interested in pursuing...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Turrialba Fills its March Schedule with Sports Activities to Reactivate the Canton’s Economy

    In search of boosting the economy of Turrialbeña, an initiative aims to turn the canton into the first sports...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The Playa del Coco community received the International Tsunami Readiness Recognition, which is a pilot program administered by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO (IOC / UNESCO).

    The Communal Committee of Emergencies of Playas del Coco was the leader in carrying out this process, with the support of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), National Emergency Commission (CNE) and the Sinamot Tsunami Monitoring System (SINAMOT).

    Among the requirements to obtain this recognition, issues such as Mitigation that establishes the delimitation and mapping of tsunami danger zones are taken into account, as well as signage indicating evacuation routes, meeting points and general information.

    Complete protocol


    As part of the preparation, communities are asked to have an evacuation map, outreach material and at least 1 simulation or drill per year. As regards response, there is an emergency operations plan, in the same way supporting the COE during a tsunami, as well as receiving and disseminating alerts.

    With the involvement of all community members
    The Tsunami Ready program seeks to ensure that communities meet these and other requirements that better prepare them to face a tsunami. It is a community based program and as such must involve all actors present in the community, including the tourism sector.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous article504 Scholarships Open for Ticos Interested in Pursuing Master’s and Doctorates in Spain
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Playa del Coco Receives International Recognition as a Community Prepared for a Tsunami

    The Playa del Coco community received the International Tsunami Readiness Recognition, which is a pilot program administered by the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica On Alert Due to a New Variety of Mosquito That Entered the American Continent

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The arrival to the American continent of a new variety of mosquito, known as Aedes Vittatus, has the Costa Rican health authorities on alert....
    Read more

    “Artificial Reefs” are Installed in the Waters of Costa Rica for Giving Habitat to Marine Animals

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica is one of the countries congratulated by the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, for its climate actions.
    Read more

    The World is Changing And It’s #ThankYouPlantMedicine

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    “Planet Earth and its inhabitants are taking an enormous turn, towards the opportune changes for a more conscious, sustainable and grateful future”.
    Read more

    Municipality of San José Offers Free Environmental Courses for all Ticos

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    "Attraction of butterflies", "Preparation of Organic Fertilizers", "Elaboration of Handmade Organic Soaps" as well as "Hydroponics and Hydroponic Gardens" are the workshops offered by...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years