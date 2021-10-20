Breast Self-Exam in Just 6 Steps

Less time you spend checking Instagram every morning, reading the newspaper, drinking a cup of coffee or waiting for a facial mask to take effect, is what you need to perform your breast self-exam. Although this technique does not detect this disease by itself, it is a first diagnosis and an excellent way to prevent it.

When Should You Perform A Breast Self-Exam?

Eight days after your period. If you no longer have the period, choose a fixed date to do it every month. You do not know how? Do not worry. We invite you to take a look at this step by step (there are only six):

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

How to do it?

Undressed to the waist, arms down and in front of a mirror, look at your breasts carefully and observe changes such as lump or hardness, sagging or reddened areas.

Now, with your hands behind your head, identify if there are dimples, folds in the skin or any change in the surface of the breasts. (Turn your body gently from side to side).

Put your hands on your hips and pull with your arms, bringing your elbows and shoulders forward. This position observes possible changes in the skin or deviations of the nipple. Then feel your breasts.

From the armpit to the nipple, feel each breast in circular motions to detect any lumps or discharge from the nipple.

Do you also want to do it in the shower? Better! Repeat these steps when showering.

Lying down: Lie down on your bed. Place the arm of the breast to be examined behind your head and imagine your breast divided into four parts. Feel each area in circular motions; from the edge to the nipple. Repeat this exercise on the other breast.

Now that you know how to do your breast self-exam, make this habit your favorite ritual each month. And remember, when it comes to wellness, your health should always be your priority.

The above content is for educational and informational purposes only and has been developed with reliable medical sources and recommendations from health experts. If you feel identified with any symptoms, described medical term or you are a patient, we recommend that you consult your doctor.