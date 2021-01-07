Bloomberg highlights Costa Rica as an Ideal Sustainable Destination

The American business magazine Bloomberg highlighted Costa Rica as an ideal sustainable destination to visit in 2021. “Leave no trace in Costa Rica” is the title used by the financial magazine for our country.

“When Costa Rica started its Sustainable Tourism Certification (CST) program in 1998, it was the first in the world. Today, its eco-friendly hotels have become something of a global standard. A massive revision of the CST criteria planned for 2021 will inspire hoteliers to raise the bar and recognize those who have already done so,” they wrote.

Examples abound in the country

The article talks about new, ecological and five-star hotels and resorts in the country. Take Origins Lodge, a jungle retreat with villas in the treetops; also from Nayara Tented Camp, a glamorous safari-style resort surrounded by a sloth sanctuary, or Kasiiya Papagayo, which has just seven suites on 123 acres (49.7 hectares) facing the sea. All of these places have been built with low or no impact methods.

The magazine adds “the Government launched a carbon footprint calculator last November to encourage tourism offsets. It is also moving to protect 30% of its land under official conservation programs and encouraging other countries to do the same”. The Bloomberg Pursuits article highlights 23 other destinations around the world, such as Antarctica, Senegal, Italy, Morocco, Laos, among others.