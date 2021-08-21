Bars in Costa Rica Unite To Reduce 9 Tons of Food Waste

This August, Flor de Caña, a certified carbon neutral rum produced in a sustainable way, has launched in Costa Rica the global initiative “Month of Sustainable Cocktails” that invites bars, restaurants and eco-conscious consumers around the world to unite efforts to reduce food waste, one sustainable cocktail at a time.

Through this initiative, which is part of Flor de Caña’s sustainability program «Together for a Greener Future», the brand works hand in hand with around 500 bars in more than 30 countries to create delicious zero-waste cocktails. Consumers will be able to enjoy it during the month of August 2021. The sustainable cocktails are made with Flor de Caña rum, certified Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade, and with ingredients derived from food waste from the local community.

“Food made Good”

The initiative is supported by Food Made Good, a global NGO that promotes sustainability in the foodservice industry, which has helped participating bars and restaurants design their zero-waste cocktails and adopt sustainable practices in their daily operations. “Working with a creative and visionary partner like Flor de Caña is the most effective way to promote progressive practices in the industry, making bars and restaurants part of a global sustainability solution,” said Simon Heppner, CEO of Food Made Good Global .

Bars and restaurants in Costa Rica that participate in this initiative include Apotecario, Selvática, Cava, Zonna Gastrobar, Vasc, El Glop, Lile de France, Hotel Westin and Hotel W, among others.

The official Sustainable Cocktail Month website (www.zerowastecocktails.com) includes the list of participating bars and restaurants by country, videos of renowned bartenders sharing their original zero waste cocktail creations, practical tips to reduce food waste in life daily and information on how establishments can join this cause.