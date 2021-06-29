As Of This Monday, June 28th, the Vehicle Circulation Restriction Will Change Again in Costa Rica

As of this Monday, June 28th and until Sunday, July 11th, the vehicle circulation restriction for even and odd plates will apply again, from 5 a.m. at 9 p.m. and throughout the national territory.

Thus, only those vehicles with a license plate ending in an even number will be able to circulate. One day later, only the plates finished in an odd number will circulate and this will continue until June 11th. This period coincides with the students’ half-year holidays.

This was announced by the Government, the previous June 4th when it announced the measures that would be taken to try to stop the advance of the contagion of COVID-19 in the country.

Likewise, the following measures are extended until July 11th:

– Public transport without standing passengers

– Businesses must close at 9:00 pm

– Beaches will close at 6:00 pm

– Supermarkets, minisuper and liquor stores may operate until 9:00 pm

The capacity guidelines for activities with the public will also be maintained as follows:

– 150 people for academic activities

– Social event rooms for up to 30 people

– Places of worship up to 200 people

– Bars can operate at 25% capacity

– Hotels with more than 100 rooms can operate at 50% of their capacity

– National Parks, except the Poás Volcano open to the public but at 50% of its capacity

COVID-19 situation in the country

This previous Friday, the country registered 1,739 new cases of COVID-19, a figure very similar to the one that occurred the day before. Likewise, the Ministry of Health reported 21 deaths, reaching 4,602 deaths from causes associated with COVID-19.

That same day, the Central American Population Center of the University of Costa Rica (UCR) reported a slight increase in the reproduction rate of the virus, which went from 0.92 the week before to 0.97. That means that for every 100 positive cases, 97 more are infected.

In an optimistic scenario, the CCP projects that by August 25 the number of diagnosed cases will be 600 daily and there will be 400 people hospitalized, with less than 200 in the Intensive Care Units (ICU).

Meanwhile, in a neutral and more possible scenario, the number of daily infections for the indicated date will be 1,000 people, with 800 hospitalized and 300 in the ICU. As of the previous week, Costa Rica reached 361,005 positive cases since the first was reported, on March 6th, 2020.

