More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    Artificial Intelligence, Good or Bad for the World?

    By TCRN STAFF
    9
    0

    Must Read

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Artificial Intelligence, Good or Bad for the World?

    There is so much talk about new technologies, the famous new era, with great alternatives to advance more and more
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Doctors Alert that Early Cancer Diagnosis Decreased 40% Due to COVID-19 Confinement

    Health groups that fight against cancer alert the population not to stop their routine check-ups and to observe and...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica will not Prohibit the entry of Passengers from the United Kingdom

    Costa Rica will not prohibit the entry of passengers from the United Kingdom, despite the detection in that country...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    There is so much talk about new technologies, the famous new era, with great alternatives to advance more and more.

    You hear about mechanisms that are part of Artificial Intelligence, physically or digitally, all in charge of well prepared professionals from around the world.

    Wait; is it all fantasy or reality? And if everything is true, is it good or bad for the world?

    The threat, according to the World Economic Forum, is that technology such as artificial intelligence will drive significant automation that will reduce a large number of jobs in the coming years.

    Dell Technologies and the Institute For The Future (IFTF), explained that it has not been a secret for anyone, that the work between human beings and the machine has been done for many years. At present, the transformation is evident giving way to another stage, which will culminate with a closer work, with greater efficiency, unity and with the creation of new jobs that do not exist today (85%), this, they predict will happen in 2030.

    It is worth noting that a few decades ago … the arrival of the internet also generated concerns like those of today.

    Beyond all, technology is increasingly achieving in its wake, creating millions of jobs, thus becoming an important engine of world economies, all this, affirmed by experts.

    Now, a study carried out by the firm PwC, by 2030 Artificial Intelligence will generate an estimated increase of 15.7 billion dollars, or a 26% increase in world GDP, which would be more than the combined GDP of China and India.

    How awesome is Artificial Intelligence?

    It seems like a dream, but it is real! Artificial Intelligence is reflected in a pioneering “smart data” project, which revealed the rise of Madrid’s natural spaces such as the Sierra de Guadarrama National Park, already rated 9.2 out of ten on the internet.

    Specialists on the subject emphasize that Artificial Intelligence is a technology that has impacted all industries and, in recent months, has become the greatest ally to combat the covid-19 pandemic.

    Those who make up Technology and Innovation of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), assure that AI has served to detect the virus, as well as accelerate research to find a vaccine or drugs.

    Artificial Intelligence can be called an ally in these times, because it can help governments overcome important challenges such as the covid-19 crisis, designing tools and therefore putting them into practice in economic recovery.

    There are innumerable benefits that Artificial Intelligence brings, always without blinding or trusting us, the concerns will continue to be present on the labor issue and much more before the world scenario experienced in this year 2020.

    Banner nuevo

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleDoctors Alert that Early Cancer Diagnosis Decreased 40% Due to COVID-19 Confinement
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Artificial Intelligence, Good or Bad for the World?

    There is so much talk about new technologies, the famous new era, with great alternatives to advance more and more
    Read more
    Health

    Doctors Alert that Early Cancer Diagnosis Decreased 40% Due to COVID-19 Confinement

    TCRN STAFF -
    Health groups that fight against cancer alert the population not to stop their routine check-ups and to observe and consult with health professionals about...
    Read more
    Travel

    Costa Rica will not Prohibit the entry of Passengers from the United Kingdom

    TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica will not prohibit the entry of passengers from the United Kingdom, despite the detection in that country of a new strain of...
    Read more
    Environment

    Tico Campaign Seeks to Install Solar Panels in Educational Centers for Indigenous Communities

    TCRN STAFF -
    About 115 educational centers in indigenous areas have benefited from the installation of 120 photovoltaic systems, as part of a project by the Omar...
    Read more
    News

    “Soy Niña” Organization asks for Help to Prevent Gender Violence in Costa Rica

    TCRN STAFF -
    The work of the “Soy Niña” organization focuses on the prevention of gender violence and the prevention of pregnancies at an early age in...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica consolidates itself as a Regional Leader in Electromobility Infrastructure

    News TCRN STAFF -
    As part of the Government's commitment to electrification and decarbonization of transport, this week, the first of the new 28 fast chargers that are installed by Grupo ICE was inaugurated in Siquirres
    Read more

    Coloring Book Celebrates Costa Rican Women in Engineering and Science

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    In today’s blog I preview a new coloring book that showcases 18 Costa Rican women who are doing outstanding work in science and...
    Read more

    Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast: Synthetic Biology for the Benefit of Humanity

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    We can genetically engineer a kombucha Scoby (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) to produce psilocybin while it ferments. We can do this by...
    Read more

    Internet Use In Costa Rica Is Lower Than The OECD Average

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    78.3% of the population uses the Internet in Costa Rica, according to the latest study "Perspectives of the Digital Economy"
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »