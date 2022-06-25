Are We Ticos Good Drivers?

Recently, the Unimer research company conducted a study, which interviewed a total of 211 Costa Rican drivers online, both men and women and over 18 years of age.

Today I want to share some of the findings that most caught my attention:

I’m good but the others… not so much

To begin with, they were asked how they rated themselves as drivers, and the majority – that is, 92% – consider themselves to be “very good or good” drivers. Only 6% said neither “bad nor good”; 1% “bad or very bad” and 1% did not answer.

However, when asked about how they rated the way others drive – that is, the “other drivers” on the road – they tend to be more critical: 52% said they are “neither good nor bad” and 16% said they are “bad or very bad”. Only 24% said they drive “well” and 5% “very well” (3% did not answer the question).

Undoubtedly the drivers interviewed tend to rate themselves better or to be self-indulgent. Unfortunately, we could say that, according to this statement, the great problem of road accidents in Costa Rica is not caused by us, but by others. This being the case, my question is: are we missing being aware of our responsibility, and is that part of the problem?

What is your attitude behind the wheel?

See how interesting this data is: although 65% of drivers state that they have never carried out any of these activities while driving; others, perhaps more sincere, if they admit that:

25% have listened to voice messages

18% have sent voice messages

16% have called by phone without hands-free or loudspeaker

13% have read text messages

4% have taken photos with their cell phone.

All this, I repeat while driving

On the other hand, 69% of drivers have “almost always or always” seen drivers driving and talking on cell phones at the same time.

I insist: are we part of the problem?

All those consulted are aware of the great problem that traffic accidents mean in our country, many even point to different causes.

For example, 60% say that it is due to a lack of awareness and responsibility when driving; 46% for speeding; 44% for answering calls or chatting on the cell phone: 43% use liquor or drugs, and 33% point to absent-mindedness or carelessness while driving; among others. Also; More than half of the drivers consider that driving in Costa Rica is a risk or a great challenge and that it also stresses them out.

There is no doubt then that there is knowledge of the problems we are experiencing, but is there awareness? We have a great driver education task ahead of us; coupled of course with the improvement of the roads.

We need drivers who are aware of their responsibility, with a good attitude, and are focused; willing to protect their lives and that of others. But, in addition, pedestrians are required who are not exposed to risk situations and that all of us together can carry out safer circulation daily.

I close with this inspiring quote from John Maxwell: “The greatest day of your life and mine is when we take full responsibility for our attitudes. That’s the day we grow up.”