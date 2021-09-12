More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    All Internet Operators in Costa Rica Exceed the Minimum Broadband Speed Threshold

    One more incentive for Digital Nomads to choose Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Superintendency of Telecommunications (Sutel), carried out the National Evaluation of the Fixed Internet Service 2020, which measured the quality of the internet service that Costa Ricans received.

    Regarding the download speed, a comparison was made between the contracted speed and the received speed: the higher the percentage, the better the service. All operators exceeded the minimum threshold of 80 percent. Tigo offers 100 percent, Telecable 93.8 percent, Cabletica 92.7 percent and ICE 83.3 percent.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    On the part of the upload speed, all operators also exceed the minimum regulatory threshold of 80 percent. ICE ranks first with 95.6 percent, Telecable with 94.3 percent, Tigo with 91.9 percent and Cabletica with 90.1 percent.

    International delay

    The report also evaluated international delay, which is the response time of networks measured in milliseconds (ms), from the moment the user makes a query on the network until they receive a response. The fastest response was Cabletica with 66 ms, followed by ICE 72.9 ms, Tigo 78.5 ms and Telecable 79.6 ms.

    The report collected the information through 249 measuring equipment or probes, which are placed in homes distributed in different parts of the country and receive the signal from the companies Cabletica, ICE, Telecable and Tigo. These companies represent 93.6 percent of the Costa Rican market.

    It should be noted that Costa Rica had 992,725 Internet accesses through fixed broadband.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceJuan Martino Perrotta
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rica Will Not Charge a Tax on Luxury Homes From ¢ 108 Million
    Next article8 Beautiful Places Where You Can Camp In Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER