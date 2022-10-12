Agreement between ICE and MINAE Seeks to Avoid Death of Wildlife Animals by Electrocution

The electrocution of wildlife animals by power lines is a problem that Costa Rica has tried to counteract for several years. This year, the Costa Rican Institute of Electricity (ICE) has invested ₵ 676 million in animal protection measures. For example, it has installed 31 aerial steps throughout the country, donated 25,000 trees for reforestation, and installed 34 lamps for spawning sea turtles.

Likewise, in the South Caribbean, the institution placed 7 aerial steps, 100 anti-escalation devices, isolated 38 transformers and built 155 meters of the underground power line. Through a new agreement with the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE), ICE seeks to implement a plan to protect the wildlife of Puntarenas, based on the “Guide for the prevention and mitigation of electrocution of wildlife by power lines electricity in Costa Rica”, published by the Ministry.

The agreement includes the creation of a commission that will protect the biodiversity of the area, as well as the responsibility of ICE for the implementation of priority sites. These tasks will be supported by the ‘Somos Congos’ association. “Protecting fauna transcends the actions of the State. Organizations, academia and individuals contribute time, resources, and knowledge to care for biodiversity, which is the basis of the country’s economy and recognition. Their contributions are vital to integrate proposals”, assured Franz Tattenbach, Minister of Environment and Energy.

Other organizations that have given their support, in order to meet the main objective of these actions in favor of fauna, are the Wild Sun Rescue Center and the Cabo Blanco Absolute Reserve.