A Platform Is Launched in Costa Rica to Support Local Chefs

Supporting gastronomic entrepreneurs, as well as local farmers and fishermen, is the objective of the “Cocina con Alma” project, a project promoted by chef Marco Antonio Ganoza and supported by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

It is the first platform 100% of local producers and chefs, a project that was born in the Pandemic and that will be carried out in stages. It is currently in the process of selecting those who will offer their proposals in it.

Those selected will receive manuals, including recipes and procedures, as well as expert training so that they can successfully generate income and exhibit in the country.

Ingredients from local fishing and agriculture producers

The recipes have been designed by Costa Rican chefs with ingredients from local fishing and agriculture, sectors that are also part of the initiative and will be the direct suppliers of the satellite kitchens.

“In this first stage we are calling on many kitchens to join together to be in a larger territory,” said Ganoza. Those interested can register at cocinaconalmacr.com, where an assessment will be made to see if they apply to the project, although the main requirement is that they “feel like it,” said Ganoza.

“We have proposed that the first year we have almost fifty kitchens open to Costa Rica, so it all depends on us Costa Ricans, on how much we support our producers,” added the chef and businessman.This stage is expected to be completed by the end of November.

“Two of the pillars of the IDB’s Vision 2025 are support for SMEs and digitization, two necessary components to generate sustainable and inclusive growth in Costa Rica and this project was born with that objective, to support sectors that have been strongly affected by the Pandemic and that today they are on the road to recovery”, said Fernando Quevedo, IDB Representative in Costa Rica.