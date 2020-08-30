More
    Learn How to Prepare 3 typical Costa Rican Meals at Home

    By TCRN STAFF
    Do you like Costa Rican food? Then you have found the ideal article for you, here you will find the recipes of 3 typical Costa Rican dishes. In addition, we will teach you the step by step of how you make these exquisite dishes, in a simple way.

    1. Tender Beans with Pork

    This is one of the dishes that is served first in small portions, because the combination of the pork with the beans makes them very heavy for digestion. For the preparation of this meal you will need: 1 kilo of pork rib, 1 kilo of tender beans (large and red), 1 onion, 1 sweet chili (paprika), Celery, Thyme, Oregano, Cilantro, 1 head of garlic, Salt , Condiments to taste, 4 potatoes (cooked in water with a pinch of salt). It is worth mentioning that all these ingredients will make up about 6 servings.

    For its preparation you must place a pot with water on the fire, when it boils add the beans and turn off. Leave them like this for an hour. Then cook the pork rib with all the spices and seasonings except the coriander. When the meat is tender, add the beans (drained from the hot water) and cook for about 30 minutes. To finish you must add the chopped potatoes in large squares and the chopped cilantro.

    1. Enyucados

    Enyucados – Arroz Imperio

    This is a dish that can be eaten at any time of the day. Yuca is a tuber that is widely consumed in Costa Rica and there are many ways to prepare it. Especially this food is ideal to use as a appetizer at family gatherings or celebrations. The ingredients to prepare it are the following: Peel and cut 1 kilo of yuca, 2 eggs, 4 tablespoons of flour and 1 cup of grated cheese. This amount of ingredients will be enough for 6 people. The first thing to do is cook with water and salt is the yuca until they soften. Puree it and add the eggs, flour, and cheese.

    You can stuff them in in several ways:

    • Stuffing 1: Cheese and jalapeño pepper (seedless) cut into cubes.
    • Stuffing 2: Ground beef cooked in onion, sweet chili, garlic, celery and coriander.
    • Stuffing 3: Drained Tuna in Water.

    It all depends on the taste of each person, that is the good thing about how versatile this dish is that you can combine the different flavors.

    Roasted Tamale

    This meal is ideal for an afternoon gathering and if you combine it with a cup of coffee the experience will be better. The ingredients you will need to prepare this delight are: Half a kilo of corn dough, a quarter of grated cheese, 1 egg, 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup of custard, a cup and a half of sour milk, a half stick of butter and a half cup grated coconut. Its preparation is super simple, like mixing all the ingredients with a spoon and start to cook, and when it starts to boil it is baked.

    We hope you liked these recipes and put them into practice at home so as to have a little Costa Rica on your table without leaving home.

    SourceArgelis Desiree Torrealba
    ViaHéctor Méndez
