More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    A Costa Rican in France: Strong Body and Mind

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    “Strong mind, strong body”. This is Pablo Abarca’s motto, indoor university champion of France in shotgun and disc drive and one of the privileged few to pursue a master’s degree at the Faculty of Sciences of the Academy of Limoges, where he studies Material Sciences with an emphasis on High Quality Ceramics. The athlete born in Pérez Zeledón, was recently crowned champion in this prestigious event where he reached 15.81 meters in the shot, and 43.34 meters in the discus.

    A few weeks ago, this great Costa Rican broke his own Shot Throw Indoor national record, with a record of 16.49 meters. The event was held at the Stadium Miramas Metropole, in the south of France.

    TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here.

    Pablo, a native of Pedregoso, has lived in France for 8 years and participated in this event of the French Federation of University Sports. “This stage is a new step in the right direction for the Central American Games in Santa Tecla and the Central American and Caribbean Games in a venue to be defined where I hope to get medals for the country, so I seek to reach 17 meters by that time”, said the athlete. He assures that he dreams of an Olympic Games but to qualify he must throw at least 21 meters so there is still a long way to go but Abarca legitimately dreams of it.

    “Pablo is a boy with a great desire to grow. I met him for the 2018 Nicaraguan Central American Athletics Championship, where one of my recommendations was that he had to try a little harder and try to throw more than 16 meters, which I am very pleased that he is achieving. He is a very dedicated person and depends on himself to reach and transcend”, reviewed the Olympic hammer throw athlete, Roberto Sawyers. In this regard, the Tico trains 20 hours a week, so he performs and perfects the same gesture, over and over again; launch and re-launch, as far as possible, this metal weight of 7 kilos and 250 grams.

    Abarca states that the shot put is like a type of liberation. “The throw, in fact, is a full body throw; it is the hand and arm that do the throwing, but it actually starts from the legs. It really is a feeling where you feel like you really have a lot of strength and a lot of energy”, Abarca explained.

    Resonance Costa Ricahttp://ResonanceCR.com/

    Get Updates On Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With Upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceWalter Herrera
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica Completes 61%  of the Initial Decarbonization Plan
    Next articleArchaeologist Discovers Pre-Columbian Sphere in Its Original Site, in Palmar Sur de Osa
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Genetic Alteration Is the Main Cause of Ovarian and Breast Cancer

    One third of cancer cases can be prevented. However, there are risk factors that cannot be controlled, such as...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Interested in Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica? Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Get Updates.

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERand get updates on Costa Rican Retreats & Events.