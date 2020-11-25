More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Campaign seeks to eradicate the use of single-use Plastic Bottles in the Costa Rican Tourism Sector

    By TCRN STAFF
    14
    0

    Must Read

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica will Monitor Its Forest Industry with a Specialized Application

    The forests of Costa Rica will carry a digitized control in real-time, using artificial intelligence, geotagging and...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Tico Children and Teens can Participate in the High Potential Program Scholarship of Edunamica

    The High Potential Program of the Edunámica Organization seeks to open spaces to children and young people...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Campaign seeks to eradicate the use of single-use Plastic Bottles in the Costa Rican Tourism Sector

    The “Costa Rica Plastic Free” campaign launched in partnership between the Preserve Planet Organization and the WILDTours...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The “Costa Rica Plastic Free” campaign launched in partnership between the Preserve Planet Organization and the WILDTours Costa Rica Company, aims to eradicate single-use plastic bottles in the tourism industry.This initiative is committed to sustainability as a way to reactivate tourism, mainly due to the economic damage caused by the Pandemic in the sector.

    “With this campaign we want to reduce the use of this type of plastic, until we eradicate completely single-use plastic bottles in the tourism industry, opting for more sustainable alternatives such as reusable containers and returnable glass bottles. The planet faces a very serious environmental problem due to plastic pollution”, explained Luis Diego Marín, Preserve Planet regional coordinator.

    Campaign includes beach cleaning and green space reforestation

    According to the organizers of the initiative, touristic places in the country will be visited to promote sustainable tourism and reject single-use plastic, together with special guests. In addition, beaches will be cleaned and green spaces will be reforested.

    Likewise, through a filming that will take place on each of the dates -which will highlight the culture of the inhabitants of the place-, people will be invited to do national tourism.

    In this alliance, companies such as: rent a car, hotels, tour operators, restaurants and tourism chambers joined, who will share the campaign on their social networks, as well as other digital information, tourism promotion and media platforms.

    The plastics industry is the third largest in the country and Costa Rica is the largest plastic importer in all of Central America. 80% (440 tons) is thrown into the sea; 11% (60.5 tons) remain in landfills and the environment; while only 9% (49.5 tons) is recycled.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Previous articleBusiness Alliance Seeks to Educate on the Proper Use, Storage and Disposal of Products in Costa Rica
    Next articleTico Children and Teens can Participate in the High Potential Program Scholarship of Edunamica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica will Monitor Its Forest Industry with a Specialized Application

    The forests of Costa Rica will carry a digitized control in real-time, using artificial intelligence, geotagging and...
    Read more
    News

    Tico Children and Teens can Participate in the High Potential Program Scholarship of Edunamica

    TCRN STAFF -
    The High Potential Program of the Edunámica Organization seeks to open spaces to children and young people who stand out for their...
    Read more
    Environment

    Campaign seeks to eradicate the use of single-use Plastic Bottles in the Costa Rican Tourism Sector

    TCRN STAFF -
    The “Costa Rica Plastic Free” campaign launched in partnership between the Preserve Planet Organization and the WILDTours Costa Rica Company, aims to...
    Read more
    News

    Business Alliance Seeks to Educate on the Proper Use, Storage and Disposal of Products in Costa Rica

    TCRN STAFF -
    Thirteen companies of the Business Alliance for Sustainability launched the Education for Sustainability Campaign on their social networks
    Read more
    Economy

    Costa Rica is the Second Country in Latin America with the Lowest Drop in its Exports

    TCRN STAFF -
    “Despite the inevitable drop in exports, in the case of Costa Rica this was not as pronounced as in other countries in the region”
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Hammerhead Shark in Costa Rican Waters Awakens Alarm Due to Possible Population Reduction

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica's Pacific hammerhead shark populations could be in a delicate situation, according to recent data from...
    Read more

    Hurricane Iota advances through Central America somewhat weakened after making landfall in Nicaragua

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Hurricane Iota advanced this Tuesday with heavy rains and strong winds towards the interior of Central America,...
    Read more

    Effects of Hurricane Iota are felt in Costa Rica

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The National Emergency Commission (CNE) has reported more than 14 flood events, as a result of the...
    Read more

    The Future of Employment and the “Green” Revolution

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    There are many more jobs that protect the environment and sometimes go off the radar, such as those that improve industrial processes,...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »