More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Tico Children and Teens can Participate in the High Potential Program Scholarship of Edunamica

    Program seeks to open spaces for children and young people who due to their economic conditions do not have the resources to enhance their skills

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica will Monitor Its Forest Industry with a Specialized Application

    The forests of Costa Rica will carry a digitized control in real-time, using artificial intelligence, geotagging and...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Tico Children and Teens can Participate in the High Potential Program Scholarship of Edunamica

    The High Potential Program of the Edunámica Organization seeks to open spaces to children and young people...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Campaign seeks to eradicate the use of single-use Plastic Bottles in the Costa Rican Tourism Sector

    The “Costa Rica Plastic Free” campaign launched in partnership between the Preserve Planet Organization and the WILDTours...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The High Potential Program of the Edunámica Organization seeks to open spaces to children and young people who stand out for their abilities, but due to their economic conditions, do not have the resources to empower them.

    ÓscarLópez, President of the organization, explained that there are children and young people with high potential and capacities that are not stimulated in the family environment or in the educational center.

    “We have identified students with high potential and abilities in areas such as science, technology, music, reading, among others. At Edunamica we have understood very well that this population has very specific needs and therefore, we have been working on a model that focuses on creating experiences”, López commented.

    Organization will give 60 comprehensive scholarships

    According to the president of the organization, more than 100 children and young people have benefited from this program, and by 2021 they will make 60 comprehensive scholarships available.

    “The Edunamica scholarship is a program that empowers the student in an integral way. In addition to financial support, we support him and provide accompaniment in the academic area, with access to technology, health, psychology, vocational guidance, skill development, and potentization of his talent,” said López.

    They will make available 30 scholarships for children currently in fifth grade, and 30 scholarships for sixth-grade students, who attend schools of Heredia, Guácimo, Guápiles, San Ramón, Naranjo and Turrialba.

    “We want to continue promoting opportunities for the high-potential population that does not have the resources to develop their talent, that is why we invite companies or individuals to join,” López concluded.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    Previous articleCampaign seeks to eradicate the use of single-use Plastic Bottles in the Costa Rican Tourism Sector
    Next articleCosta Rica will Monitor Its Forest Industry with a Specialized Application
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica will Monitor Its Forest Industry with a Specialized Application

    The forests of Costa Rica will carry a digitized control in real-time, using artificial intelligence, geotagging and...
    Read more
    News

    Tico Children and Teens can Participate in the High Potential Program Scholarship of Edunamica

    TCRN STAFF -
    The High Potential Program of the Edunámica Organization seeks to open spaces to children and young people who stand out for their...
    Read more
    Environment

    Campaign seeks to eradicate the use of single-use Plastic Bottles in the Costa Rican Tourism Sector

    TCRN STAFF -
    The “Costa Rica Plastic Free” campaign launched in partnership between the Preserve Planet Organization and the WILDTours Costa Rica Company, aims to...
    Read more
    News

    Business Alliance Seeks to Educate on the Proper Use, Storage and Disposal of Products in Costa Rica

    TCRN STAFF -
    Thirteen companies of the Business Alliance for Sustainability launched the Education for Sustainability Campaign on their social networks
    Read more
    Economy

    Costa Rica is the Second Country in Latin America with the Lowest Drop in its Exports

    TCRN STAFF -
    “Despite the inevitable drop in exports, in the case of Costa Rica this was not as pronounced as in other countries in the region”
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Business Alliance Seeks to Educate on the Proper Use, Storage and Disposal of Products in Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Thirteen companies of the Business Alliance for Sustainability launched the Education for Sustainability Campaign on their social networks
    Read more

    Parable #42: Put Away Your Cell Phones

    News TCRN STAFF -
    (This week is the 45thinstallment of the book, “The Band Director’s Lessons About Life”, which TCRN is publishing as a series during...
    Read more

    Experts see potential in Costa Rica to be the first Developing Country free of Cervical Cancer

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Experts from the Costa Rican Agency for Biomedical Research (ACIB) see in Costa Rica a great potential to become the first developing...
    Read more

    Agricultural Projects in Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic go hand in hand with Biodiversity Conservation

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Pineapple and banana producers from the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica were selected to implement 30 innovative project...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »