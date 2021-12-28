More
    7 Out of 10 LGBTIQ+ People in Costa Rica Consider the Lack of Family Support Their Main Problem

    Among the results, it was found that 60% do not have a religion, have had suicidal ideas and suffered discrimination due to their physical appearance

    Seven out of ten people in the LGBITQ+ community consider the lack of family support as the main problem they face, according to the National Survey on Sexual Diversity (ENDS) conducted, for the first time, by the non-profit social organization Somos Más.

    For this study, 1,119 questionnaires were collected (of which 1,007 were used) in two months, it began on May 17th, 2021, within the framework of the day against LGBTIQ+ phobia, and was active until July 17th of the same year.

    Among the results, it was found that 60% of the respondents do not have a religion, have had suicidal ideas and suffered discrimination because of their physical appearance.

    Promoting social research processes

    The NGO works to promote social research processes that contribute to the design and construction of public policies framed in guaranteeing the human rights of all people. In addition, it is the only organization in Central America and the Caribbean to win the 2019 and 2020 Ibero-American Youth Award in the activism category.

    The research was carried out by: Esteban Alfaro, master in political communication, Jessica Pérez, master in anthropology, Nathan Romano, graduate in psychology and Gabriela Corrales, graduate in sociology.

    Of the people surveyed, 9.82% were between 18 and 24 years old, 25.72% were between 25 and 29 years old, 16.48% were between 30 and 35 years old, 12.51% of people between 31 and 45 years old, 3.77% from 46 to 54 years old and 1.7% of people over 55 years old.

    Results were obtained from the seven provinces, with San José being the area with the highest collection (43.79% or 441 questionnaires) and Limón the lowest (1.49% or 21 surveys).

