5 Recommendations for Responsible Internet Use

According to We Are Social’s new global digital statistics report, in the last twelve months, the number of Internet users increased by 167 million (+3.2%), bringing the global total to 5.45 billion. These figures mean that 67.1% of the world’s population is connected to the Internet.

As part of Internet User Day, which is celebrated on August 23, it is important for Internet users to reflect on their role in creating a safe and responsible digital environment.

“With the rise of remote work and the increased use of connected devices, the need for greater education on cybersecurity has become critical,” said Joey Milgram, specializing in cybersecurity.

Become aware of emerging threats

In his opinion, it is crucial that users are aware of emerging threats and take preventive measures. “The responsibility of each Internet user is crucial to avoid threats and ensure safe and reliable browsing,” he said.

As an example, he explained that people can inadvertently download malware embedded in documents hosted on websites of dubious origin.This is why there are companies that are at risk when their staff reuse corporate passwords for non-work-related content on the web. Likewise, children are susceptible to falling for deceptions and tricks that allow cybercriminals to access information and steal corporate passwords and sensitive data.

To mitigate these risks, here is a series of recommendations for responsible use of the Internet:

Set up security alerts: Setting up notifications for suspicious activities on accounts and devices helps to quickly detect and respond to potential threats.

Use secure connectivity: Use VPNs or SASE solutions to create secure encrypted tunnels from anywhere to their destination, protecting sensitive information when using public networks.

Review application permissions: Check and limit permissions of applications installed on devices to reduce access to sensitive data.

Perform regular backups: Ensure that important data is backed up regularly to prevent loss from potential attacks.

Use software that prevents the reuse of corporate passwords: Implement tools that detect and prevent the use of corporate passwords on non-work-related sites.

