5 Reasons Why You Need Beach Vacations

It is true… Vacations are wonderful! But they can also be focused on something specific and healing for the soul. We earn the right to take days off and work hard all year long, so travel time should be a sacred experience.

Among all the options, beach vacations have particular healing powers and a special ability to renew perspective. These are some of the reasons why you should plan your next beach vacation.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

The landscape of an amazing beach coast…

Contemplating the sea satisfies the soul. The vastness that can be seen when looking at the ocean, usually called “blue space” by psychologists, has the ability to calm our minds. If you have ever sat overlooking the ocean and felt your troubles seem to melt away as a sense of peace replaced them, let me tell you, you’re not alone. We are biologically designed to fully experience the beach.

2. FRESH AIR

A couple running along the beach while enjoying the sun and the cool breeze…

Almost all of us work in some kind of artificially lit office. At least half of us never get to leave the desk for lunch. Draw your own conclusions and you will see how alarming they are. We are talking about a long time without coming into contact with fresh air. If this is your reality, you need to feel the sweet and salty aroma, the fresh breeze and the sunlight that you only experience when you are on vacation at the beach.

3. COASTAL VILLAGES AND ISLAND PEOPLE

Enjoy the landscape of the beach and the crystal clear waters…

If you have been lucky enough to visit a coastal town, you know what I mean. They all wear shorts, tank tops, the classic seashell necklaces and hats, and enjoy their vacations on the beach. A smile on your face and a beer in your hand are practically a requirement in these places, where there is also always live music and delicious food. Our responsibilities, even the ones we love the most, can make life very easy for us. Just relax! Life is simple. Let the islanders remind you.

4. THE POSSIBILITY OF EXPLORING THE OCEAN

Snorkeling and exploring the depths of the ocean…

Snorkeling, surfing, jetski rides. I could end this section right here! But there is more… Our ocean is like a huge playground and it’s packed with amazing beach activities to keep you entertained. Whether you’re on a romantic Caribbean cruise with your significant other or vacationing with your family on dry land, you will agree that aquatic adventures are fabulous and loved by everyone. The beach offers so much more than tanning, reading, and napping (although I would say these reasons alone are enough not to miss the beach).

5. REST AND REVITALIZATION

Relaxation in a hammock near the beach…

Although most people say that the beach exhausts them, I maintain the opposite; rather it gives them the gift of total relaxation. It happens to me that when I come home from the beach and take a shower, I fall asleep practically before I put my head on the pillow. Mmm, it is so nice! This true sense of relaxation allows us to return to our daily lives with a renewed desire to continue pursuing our goals and a clear mind.