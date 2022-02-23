2022 Declared International Year of Glass

Glass has become a constant in all areas of human life. It is the natural, inert material that life-saving medicines need today, and it is playing a key role in the global quest to deliver solutions to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Glass has accompanied humanity for centuries, enriching the quality of life of millions of people as one of the most important, versatile and transforming materials in history”, reads resolution 75/279 of the United Nations Organization (UN), by which 2022 was declared the International Year of Glass.

The initiative had the support of more than 1,500 entities from 79 countries, including research centers, universities, museums, scientific and artistic societies, as well as glass manufacturers and suppliers from the five continents.

Highlighting the contribution of glass in different fields of human life

The Central American Glass Group–VICAL joins this commemoration that seeks to recognize and highlight the contribution of glass in different fields of human life, including technology, art, science, medicine, the environment, food and beverage industry.

“We are very excited to commemorate the International Year of Glass in our region. It is a recognition that accounts for how glass has a series of qualities that are related to health, safety and well-being for human beings and the planet.

A key material

Glass is considered a key material for the development of many industries in the world. In our case, glass is the unique material par excellence that allows us to offer a first-rate product to the entire Central American and Caribbean market,” said Gerald Jiménez, from GrupoVidrieroCentroamericano, Vical.

Whenever glass is discussed, it is impossible to ignore the extent of recycling this material. The simple recycling process that promotes a very high rate of glass recycling, also allows it to generate important environmental benefits such as:

Less use of raw materials.

Reduced waste generation and saving valuable landfill space.

Saving large amounts of energy.

It reduces the carbon footprint ostensibly.

On the other hand, the use of the returnable glass container exponentially multiplies all the aforementioned benefits, so it can be ensured that this is the most environmentally friendly container.

“In this International Year of Glass, we invite you to participate and support in a personal way, always choosing an environmentally friendly alternative such as glass. And, most importantly, we make a call not to break the cycle of benefits, separating and delivering your used glass to the appropriate places to recycle it”, concluded Jiménez.