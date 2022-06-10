103-Year-Old Swedish Woman Breaks Record for Oldest Person to Skydiving

A 103-year-old Swedish woman on Sunday set the world record for the oldest person to make a tandem parachute jump and said she will celebrate with “a little cake”.

“It was wonderful to do this, I had thought about this for a long time,” Rut Larsson told the Swedish news agency TT, adding that “everything went as planned”. With family and friends waiting at the airfield, Larsson concluded her fall safely tied to skydiver Joackim Johansson in Motala, 240 kilometers southwest of Stockholm.

The couple touched down safely as helpers came with a walker to help her up. Asked what she saw and felt during the experience, Larsson said: “Now I do not see very well anymore, but I felt fine.” She said that she liked it when she slowly descended. “It is a nice feeling”, she said.

An employee of the Guinness Book of World Records was there to record the descent. Larsson, who is 103 years and 259 days old, broke the previous record of 103 years and 181 days.