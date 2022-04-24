When Can I Take Food Supplements?

Many of us -with the intention of improving our mood, making an extra contribution to our health and achieving adequate nutrition- appeal for food supplements. This is a fairly extensive topic, in which most people usually go into by third-party recommendations, or simply as an alternative to achieve better well-being.

There are many options on the market, such as the Solgar food supplement, which are capable of offering a nutritional contribution to our diet. But we should not use them excessively, much less as substitutes for other nutrients in our daily diet.

Normally, we tend to take these food supplements in the wrong way and without the assistance of a professional. In this article, we make a brief summary of what you should consider if you are thinking of incorporating these products into your diet.

FOOD COMPLEMENTS

Remember that there are natural supplements, others of plant origin, and some synthetic. Based on this fundamental fact, it is to be expected that supplements of natural origin are more easily absorbed by the body, and as a consequence, side effects are much lower.

This article aims to objectively guide those who are looking for a little additional information. It is necessary to take into account the indications of professionals, since, by combining them with the right foods, in the exact amount and at the right times, you can take full advantage of the nutrients, getting the maximum potential of these supplements.

When a food supplement is prescribed, 3 fundamental aspects are recommended:

• Take them on an empty stomach. They are absorbed much more efficiently, especially when it comes to amino acids or iron. Having an empty stomach is perhaps the best way to get the most out of this supplement.

• Before meals. It is advisable to take these products 30 minutes before eating. When it comes to soluble fiber, Omega-3, or probiotics, it will be enough time to get your metabolism working properly.

• Diet supplement. We must not give up fatty foods, but we must maintain essential fatty acids in our diet, and foods that provide us with fat-soluble vitamins.

Taking food supplements is not mandatory for all organisms. Having a balanced diet can provide us with the coverage of our basic nutritional needs.

PARTICULAR SITUATIONS WHERE TO TAKE FOOD SUPPLEMENTS

In the event that these special nutrients are required, due to a deficit, or a period of training, you will probably have to turn to a professional to receive the appropriate indications and avoid a negative impact on health. There are crucial moments in the life of an individual in which incorporating food supplements is of the utmost importance.

A clear example of this is during the pregnancy stage, since iron and folic acid are required. This generates a great contribution to the formation of the fetus. This supplement is crucial to rule out the possibility of anemia during the pregnancy process.

On the other hand, lactating women require an increase in vitamin D. Through this in the child’s diet, it could provide this vitamin, thus preventing certain deficiencies that affect the bone structure from developing in the child’s future.

CONCLUSIONS

Some basic tips that you should take into account when using your food supplements:

• If you have an underlying disease, avoid self-medicating, especially if it involves synthetic food supplements.

• Never decide to start with a supplement without the supervision of a doctor, much less in the case of children.

• These are not miraculous products, it is not a solution to a problem, it is a nutritional supplement.

• The correct doses must be consumed, since a higher dose than recommended can cause adverse effects.