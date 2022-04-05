More
    Search
    Spiritual
    Updated:

    What Is Emotional Dependency And How To Overcome It?

    The way in which people relate to their environment differs in each case and can be determined by social patterns and by their own personal history

    By TCRN STAFF
    2
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Emotional dependence appears as one of the ways of bonding, being a psychological state that occurs in personal relationships, regardless of whether they are with a partner, family or friendship. It is a condition that affects many people. That is why, below, we will tell you everything you need to know about emotional dependence and how to overcome it.

    How to Recognize Emotional Dependence?

    In many cases, emotional dependency is transient. That is, it occurs at a certain time in a person’s life, but then disappears. However, the most frequent is that whoever has it repeats a pattern of dependency bond throughout his life and with different people around him.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    The consequences that this has on the person’s psychology will depend on the degree of dependence, but can lead to a tendency to bond with possessive and authoritarian people in toxic relationships, where decision-making is unilateral. In general, people with emotional dependency are not capable of leaving this type of relationship, even when situations of abuse or discomfort occur in them.

    There are various signs of emotional dependence and these vary from person to person. However, in general, those who present this condition have some patterns such as the inability to remain alone, stress when separated from their partners or relatives, fear of loneliness, submission in the couple, difficulty expressing opinions and dissidence, feeling of inferiority, among other things.

    How to Overcome Emotional Dependence?

    Despite what was mentioned above, there are several ways to overcome this way of bonding and feeling with oneself. One way to do this is by going to professional accompaniment where the origin of this dependency can be understood and alternatives can be found to leave it behind.

    But, in addition, other keys to how to overcome emotional dependence can be the following:

    • Gradually get used to loneliness, to lose the fear of moments without company or to be able to find comfort in it.
    • Look for activities, studies or hobbies that can focus one’s attention, preventing it from falling solely on one person.
    • Betting on alternatives that allow developing and promoting self-esteem, such as work, study, among other things.
    • Establish links outside the nucleus that generates dependency, placing trust in other people and thus reducing the need for the one who considers himself unique.
    • Learn to say no to what you don’t want to do or to those situations that are demeaning or insulting.
    • Consider yourself worthy of fulfilling achievements.

    Emotional dependency is a state from which you can get out. However, for this, you have to be able to recognize it. For this reason, it is always best to go to professional accompaniment to identify patterns or to be able to look for alternative paths.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleWhat Are Silent Retreats or How to Improve as a Professional by Listening to Yourself
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    SpiritualTCRN STAFF -

    What Are Silent Retreats or How to Improve as a Professional by Listening to Yourself

    Do we really disconnect when we hang the 'closed for holidays' sign? Are we really pressing the work pause...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    At TCRN we share a positive, dynamic, and nuanced perspective on world affairs. We shed light on topics that range from culture, environment, technology and economics to society, politics, and health. Here we take investigative reporting seriously so we don’t shy away from bad news. We just don’t dwell on the dark side of life or seek to exploit it in anyway

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER