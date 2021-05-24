Web Conference with Legendary Space Artist Vincent Di Fate: How the Future Was

You are invited to meet one of the greatest space concept artists of the past 60 years: Vincent Di Fate. You will have this opportunity at a web conference on Friday May 28 at 6pm Costa Rica/Mountain time. Below is the link to register. There will be plenty of time for Q&A so bring your questions.

https://itcr.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fAxWEzMMS5u4rtmHUAH0uQ?fbclid=IwAR3TJriI03LCY2mijnXJQF7hzg8NSzRqZmDQsh35mqMjHqYzmNEDWPMCW7w

Mr. Di Fate has worked in the areas of science fiction,fantasy and aerospace art since the late 1960s and is a full professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology (SUNY). His many accomplishments include receiving a Hugo Award for Best Professional Art, being inducted into the Science Fiction Hall of Fame and receiving the Distinguished Educator in the Arts Award.

In 2019 he was inducted into the Illustrators’ Hall of Fame. He has done many projects for NASA over the years and his portrait of the International Space Station is on display at Kennedy Space Center.

Those interested in learning more about Vincent’s career and who would like to win an e-book of To the Stars: Costa Rica in NASA see this link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScXIjS4_vNrYZYYC68-FjDyQmrwK1gGcf3pn7FXiG4P-L2Q5A/viewform?fbclid=IwAR0OTBAu5qnPo6E67OP3NzLT5IRtyMJFcq-89ANUdmhwzYqZSpxP6Bh89Zs

Bruce Callow is a Canadian teacher and co-author of the books To the Stars: Costa Rica in NASA and The Intrepids: Costa Rican Women in Science and Technology. He does space education outreach work on behalf of NASA.