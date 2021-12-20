More
    Vehicle Circulation Restriction in Costa Rica Will Not Apply on December 24th And 31st

    It will also be eased during the rest of the month

    The Costa Rican Government will ease the nighttime vehicle circulation restriction in the face of a drastic drop in Covid-19 cases in the country. The restriction will apply as of December 20th from midnight until 5 a.m. However, in an extraordinary measure on December 24th and 31st the measure will not apply. This in order to allow families to celebrate Christmas and New Years. It should be noted that the opening to transit Saturday and Sunday is maintained regardless of the number of the license plate.

    Regarding the mandatory application of the QR code application, it would start from February 7th; that is, it is postponed for a month. This despite the fact that there is a precautionary measure against the obligation.

    Lower number of cases

    The flexibility is due to a decrease in Covid-19 cases in the country, which in turn translates into a reduction in hospitalizations. In fact, until this Tuesday, five cantons were counted without active cases of Covid-19. They are:

    Dota, San Jose

    Sarchí, Alajuela

    Jimenez, Carthage

    Alvarado, Cartago

    Hojancha, Guanacaste

    According to official reports, in the week from December 5th to 11th, 562 cases of Covid-19 were registered, while in the previous week (November 28th to December 4th) there were 754 infections, for a reduction of 25.5%.

    Regarding hospitalized people, the previous week registered 184 people in hospitals while the average for the previous week was 217 admitted cases. This past Tuesday, the Ministry of Health announced that for the third consecutive day there were no deaths from this cause. The above, added to the previous Wednesday when for the first time after 17 consecutive months, no one died in the country from the virus.

