    To Declare Costa Rica Free from Oil Exploration and Exploitation is the Goal for the Land of Pure Life

    There are expectations about the new bill, all in favor of environmental protection

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    It is incredible how oil has invaded the lives of everyone in the world, you wonder why? Well, yes, it is present in the fuel of our vehicles, for the production of plastic objects, it is in the electricity of homes or factories, and it can even be found in the fertilizer for the land on which food grows. It is in this way that our world is dominated by the need to control oil. That intention has even been able to cause wars between nations; It can make some rich and others, make their economy fall.

    The beginnings of oil

    Experts say that the use of this type of hydrocarbon dates back to 3,000 BC, which means that today, we are not the first to exploit it. Well, it has been known that crude oil was used so many years ago, by peoples of the Middle East. To be specific, the ancient Babylonians of Iraq used oil to waterproof their boats and as mortar in construction. In that sense, the Egyptians used oil in the preparation of the mummies, -to help preserve the corpses-.

    Today, it can be very useful for a large number of things in which large nations do, but it is intensely explored and exploited, which is why Costa Rica has struggled with prohibition for some time.

    Bill remains under discussion

    A year ago, a movement was created in Costa Rica, called Libre de Perforación, whose file number is 20,641, which is made up of more than 150 companies, institutions and organizations, through this initiative the project of law, for the Central American country to be declared free from oil and natural gas exploration.

    With the law, the national executive wants to advance in the elimination of the use of fossil fuels. It is a way for Costa Rica to be an example with the fact of prohibiting the exploration of hydrocarbons.

    It is worth noting that everything is focused on sustainable development and renewable energies in times of global crisis, in which initiatives that are aimed at ending climate change are warranted.

    It is hoped that we will have a more prosperous and profitable future

    Therefore, the President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, and the Minister of the Presidency, Geannina Dinarte, emphasized two bills to be discussed and approved immediately: The Amnesty Law for the formalization and collection of the social charges and that of a national territory free from exploration and exploitation of oil and gas.

    Source: María Donaire
    Via: Guillermo Agudelo
