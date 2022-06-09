More
    Tico Journalist Wins Regional Emmy Award for Reporting On the Costa Rican Tamale

    He already had garnered five local Emmys

    The national journalist Paulo Alvarado won two regional Emmy awards in the United States for reports on the Costa Rican tamale and a drama about immigrants. The awards ceremony took place last week and rewarded the best of television in the New England region. This is a large area on the east coast that includes the states of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

    The communicator from Barrio México feels more than happy and proud of these achievements in his career in the American Union, a country he arrived in 10 years ago.

    Five awards in five years

    Five years ago, Alvarado joined the ranks of Telemundo, where he has garnered five local Emmys. He achieved these through a series of jobs at the stations where he worked:

    • Austin, Texas: Won an Emmy for coverage of flooding in an area called El Llano.
    • Las Vegas: Received two awards, one for the art of the drag queen and another for the homeless that few people see on the streets of the city of casinos.
    • Boston: In the capital of the state of Massachusetts, he took home two awards. One for the history of the Costa Rican tamale and another for a case of a Salvadoran mother who was separated from her little daughter.

    The Tamale

    In this case of the first, Alvarado said that he interviewed the Víquez Salas family during the preparation of this traditional dish, especially at Christmas time. The report aired on December 24th last and was repeated on the 31st of that month.

    “If a little over 10 years ago someone had told me that I would be here, I probably would have laughed, because I wouldn’t have seen myself here. “Everything is achieved with perseverance, learning, humility, and not stopping believing in our dreams, fighting to achieve our goals. If you want, you can,” he said.

    From intern to reporter

    Alvarado worked in Costa Rica at the now-defunct channel 9 and Grupo Cerca, a publisher of Televisa magazines in the region. Later he did an internship in this Mexican TV chain.

    When he arrived on US soil, he began doing internships and had his first job opportunity as a reporter at a small station affiliated with Univisión. At the same time, Paulo continued with English classes, a language that has opened the doors for him to advance in Telemundo.

