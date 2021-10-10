More
    Tico Educational App is Launched to Educate Children About the Importance of Bees in the Ecosystem

    It has games and activities, and is available for Android

    Given the little awareness and care of bees, the Tropical Beekeeping Research Center of the National University (UNA), wants to show Tico children the importance of these animals for the planet.

    Therefore, in order to teach how these pollinators help for the survival of ecosystems and food security, UNA with the support of the GEF Small Grants and United Nations Development programs, launched “Bees in my yard”. There are games and activities for children to learn while having fun. These insects are responsible for pollinating a large part of the wild flora and more than 70% of fruits and vegetables that both humans and animals consume, according to the University.

    Importance of bees

    “The importance of bees for food security and the challenges these insects face are complex issues that require differentiating dynamics to permeate learning in minors, in addition, it is important to recognize the scope that can be obtained by making use of information technologies, as it is as easy as just downloading the App on a mobile device or tablet from anywhere in the world”, said Paola Hernández, project coordinator.

    The application shows two characters: Apina and Asalia, who tell stories and explain in each of the four mini games aspects of their morphology, their contributions to pollination, main threats and products that can be obtained with derivatives of hives. It is currently available for mobile devices with Android operating system in the Google store and can be downloaded for free.

    Resonance Costa Rica

