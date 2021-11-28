More
    Tickets for the Nutcracker in San José Are Now On Sale

    Functions will begin on December 3rd at the Melico Salazar Theater

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    The ballet “The Nutcracker” returns in-person presentations with its traditional production, after being suspended due to the pandemic, The performances will be enjoyed from December 3rd to 12th at the Melico Salazar Theater.

    The staging will be organized by “social bubbles” in response to sanitary regulations, in addition the capacity was increased to 100% for some of the functions.

    Tickets can now be purchased through the eticket.cr platform, with prices ranging from ₡ 16,600 to ₡ 36,800. Family packages with special discounts will also be offered. In addition, a service and advice stand will be set up in the theater to help the public with their purchase. It will run every day from 10 a.m. at 6 p.m.

    Classic art work

    The play is based on the classic The Nutcracker and The Mouse King by E. Hoffmann. The story takes place at the city’s Mayor’s Christmas party, where Clara’s strange new toy, a Nutcracker, comes to life, defeats the Mouse King in a fierce battle and leads the young woman to a magical world.

    With more than 150 performances and more than 140 thousand spectators, the stage production that begins Christmas is already part of the traditions of this time in Costa Rica, while it has managed to bring theater and art closer to more than 45 thousand families.

