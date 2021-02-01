More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    This is how Science Explains the Strong Earthquakes Felt in the Southern Part of Costa Rica

    Due to interaction of the tectonic plates

    By TCRN STAFF
    16
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    10 Laboratories Will be Able to Perform Antigen Tests in Costa Rica, a Requirement to Enter the United States

    A total of 10 laboratories received endorsement in Costa Rica to test antigens of the novel Coronavirus, one of...
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    This is how Science Explains the Strong Earthquakes Felt in the Southern Part of Costa Rica

    The South Zone of Costa Rica reported episodes of major earthquakes in recent years, generally followed by others and...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Avoids Fare Increases for Users of Juan Santamaría Airport

    The closure of borders in Costa Rica between March and August of last year, as well as the reduction...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The South Zone of Costa Rica reported episodes of major earthquakes in recent years, generally followed by others and of high intensity. This past Friday, for example, 5 tremors were registered in less than 2 hours, whose intensities reached 5.7 degrees. In all cases, the epicenter was located around Punta Burica, shared with Panama.

    It is an area where the Coco plate interacts, but also the Nazca plate and the Panama plate, which increases its geological intensity of the strong earthquakes. “We are interpreting this activity as a product of the thrust from the Coconut Plate on the Nazca Plate,” explained seismologist Marino Protti, director of Ovsicori.

    Sequence of earthquakes

    Along the Central Pacific, Punta Burica was configured in recent years as the point with the most earthquakes in the country. In 2020, a record year for tremors, the region was one of the most active, especially in continuous activities such as the one on Friday.

    Strong earthquakes that exceed 5.0 degrees and their continuous aftershocks generate an increase in records. According to the measurement of the National Seismological Network, for January 29 the movements of the region were:

    4.7 at 5:23 am

    4.9 at 6:41 am

    3.9 at 7:12 am

    5.7 at 7:14 am

    5.0 at 7:23 am

    Although those were the most intense earthquakes, the experts counted at least 50 movements.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    SourceTomas Gomez
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica Avoids Fare Increases for Users of Juan Santamaría Airport
    Next article10 Laboratories Will be Able to Perform Antigen Tests in Costa Rica, a Requirement to Enter the United States
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    10 Laboratories Will be Able to Perform Antigen Tests in Costa Rica, a Requirement to Enter the United States

    A total of 10 laboratories received endorsement in Costa Rica to test antigens of the novel Coronavirus, one of...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Did NASA Achieve Long-Distance Quantum Teleportation?

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    "With this demonstration, we are beginning to lay the groundwork for the construction of a metropolitan quantum network in the Chicago area,"
    Read more

    International Personal Data Protection Day: Many Challenges, Few Advances

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    As every year, the past January 28th we commemorated the International Day for the Protection of Personal Data, for having signed on this date,...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Port Authorities Reiterate the Importance of the Puerto Caldera Modernization

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    Sociedad Portuaria Caldera (SPC) highlighted that during 2020 the Puerto Caldera port maintained its operational continuity despite the Pandemic and its strong impact on...
    Read more

    Can Telegram or Signal displace WhatsApp as a Messaging Application?

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    Can Telegram or Signal displace WhatsApp as the main application for instant messaging and voice calls over the Internet in the world? That is...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years