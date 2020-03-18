Home
News
World News
Health News
Environmental News
Sports News
Economy
Money
Travel
Lifestyle
More
Awareness
Health
Science & Tech
Opinion
Reviews
Shop
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Create an account
Privacy Policy
Sign up
Welcome!
Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Privacy Policy
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Home
News
News
Jamaica Is Open for Business with an Enormous Potential for Costa Rican Exporters
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 17, 2020
Jamaica is the second commercial partner of Costa Rica in the Caribbean and to which 93 companies already export their products, with...
Environment
The “Silly Bird” (Pájaro Bobo), A Colorful Bird with Unique Song and Beautiful Tail
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 11, 2020
The so-called “Silly bird” (Pájaro Bobo) belongs to the Momotidae bird family. In Costa Rica, this family...
Environment
The Magnificent Tree Species of Costa Rica, Beautiful and Imposing
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 5, 2020
Costa Rica is a wonderful place surrounded by nature and peace throughout its territory. It is a...
News
If You Love Camping, Then Costa Rica Is The Place To Go!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 3, 2020
Costa Rica is known worldwide for having amazing natural landscapes and ideal places for outdoor camping. That...
News
Officials Elected in 2020 Municipal Ballots Ready to Assume Challenges
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 3, 2020
This Sunday, the 2020 municipal elections were held throughout Costa Rica, timely elections where the Ticos were...
World News
Health News
Health
Milk, Grapes, And, Mud. Options To Shine
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 17, 2020
Milk therapy is a powerful source of beauty and health, effective in...
Health
The Sexual Act: Everything Happens In Our Body
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 17, 2020
couple in bed with white sheets
Health
Let’s Not Make The Coronavirus a Pandemic of Fear or Despair
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 16, 2020
Many times in life we experience adverse moments, of worry but in many cases, we assume inappropriate...
Health
Eating Insects is Projected as a Food Alternative
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 16, 2020
Constantly we find ourselves in life with things that seem incredible, crazy and even in little taste,...
Health
Your Baby’s First Belongings
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 11, 2020
When a child is newly-born, we want to buy his first belongings and gifts, acquiring everything that may be useful for facilitating...
Environmental News
Sports News
Sports & Games
Meet the ‘Tico’ Athletes Qualified to Tokyo 2020!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 13, 2020
There are only a few months left before the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo. And so...
Sports & Games
Venturesome Games in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 13, 2020
As one of the tourist hotspots in Central America, Costa Rica has a great deal to attract...
Sports & Games
Discover the Best Places to Go Fishing in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 16, 2020
Costa Rica has been positioning itself worldwide as the ideal fishing paradise. And it is that its...
Environment
Canyoning Group Found Natural Paradise in San Carlos
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 14, 2020
A waterfall of more than 140 meters and a canyon with giant-stone walls decorate an area never before dabbled by humans. The...
Sports & Games
The National Stadium: Costa Rica's Most Modern Sports Venue
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 22, 2020
The National Stadium of Costa Rica is an enclosure for multiple sports and administrative uses, being the main one for the practice of Football (soccer) by the National Selection and athletics competitions
Economy
Money
Money
Create Your Own Mobile Office!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 10, 2020
The business world and technological growth together join forces to create sources of employment, thus presenting quality work, offering opportunities through its...
Money
How to Avoid the Pattern Day Trader Rule
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 13, 2020
Investors who want to close out every position before the end of the session often wonder about...
Health
ICU Medical Invests US$ 13 Million in Costa Rican Operations
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 31, 2020
The worldwide leader in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, ICU...
Money
Customer Acquisition As the Key to Business Success
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 13, 2020
The most important person in companies is, and will always be, the customer. It depends on the sustainability and growth of every business organization
Money
Are You Using Your Credit Cards Properly?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 16, 2019
The correct use that should be given to credit cards depends on the level of responsibility we have with the management of our finances
Travel
Travel
Barra Honda National Park and Its Impressive Caverns
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 15, 2020
For travelers interested in the ecotourism experience in Costa Rica, the “Barra Honda National Park Caverns” are...
Things to Do
The Celeste River: A Piece of Heaven that Fell to Earth
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 13, 2020
The Celeste River is located at the Tenorio Volcano National Park in the Guanacaste Volcanic Cordillera northwest of Costa Rica. It is...
Travel
Malpaís, Nature, Beach And Surf Paradise In The Nicoya Peninsula
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 13, 2020
Malpaís is a small coastal town located at the southeast end of the Nicoya Peninsula in the...
Things to Do
Explore the Enigmatic and Enchanting Islands of Costa Rica!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 12, 2020
If you are looking for an adventure and not precisely the type that is in the Jurassic Park movie, believe it or...
Things to Do
Orosí and Ujarrás Scenic Lookouts: One-of-a-Kind Experience
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 11, 2020
Many of us have the idea of going on a fun trip but, sometimes, it is money and time consuming, that is...
Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle
Parable #6: Is My Saxophone Fixed Yet?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 15, 2020
(This week is the ninth installment of the book, “The Band Director’s Lessons About Life”, which TCRN is publishing as a series...
Culture & Lifestyle
Ibo Bonilla, the Most Influential Costa Rican Architect
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 11, 2020
Known for his diverse sculptures and extensive work in the field of architecture, Ibo Bonilla Oconitrillo has...
Culture & Lifestyle
Costa Rica Promotes the Participation of Young Women Entrepreneurs with Innovative Proposals
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 10, 2020
Recently it was known that Costa Rica is actively promoting the participation of young women entrepreneurs through...
Culture & Lifestyle
The Arrival of Jews to Costa Rica: A Rich Cultural Heritage
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 9, 2020
Many have been the colonies of different countries that have expanded throughout the world, motivated by different circumstances; the most marked being...
Culture & Lifestyle
Parable #5: Choosing an Instrument
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 7, 2020
(This week is the fifth installment of the book, “The Band Director’s Lessons About Life”, which TCRN is publishing as a series...
More
Awareness
Health
Science & Tech
Money
Create Your Own Mobile Office!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 10, 2020
The business world and technological growth together join forces to create sources of employment, thus presenting quality work, offering opportunities through its...
Science & Technology
A New App Created By a Talented Costa Rican Allows You to Find Your Missing Pet with Better Results
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 5, 2020
A talented young Costa Rican, Jonathan Martinez, from Santa Ana, recently created a website with the intention...
Science & Technology
Main technological trends for 2020.
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 28, 2020
Technology has changed the world in many ways in recent decades and it could be said that...
Science & Technology
The Internet’s Ever-Growing Influence In Our Social Life, Positive and Negative Aspects
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 24, 2020
The influence that the Internet has had in our lives is really deep; it has managed to...
Science & Technology
Costa Rican Student Builds His First Liquid Fuel Rocket Engine
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 16, 2020
A Costa Rican student at Purdue University, in the United States, was recognized by his university for building the first liquid-fuel rocket...
Opinion
Reviews
Shop
More
Search
Search
Home
News
News
Jamaica Is Open for Business with an Enormous Potential for Costa Rican Exporters
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 17, 2020
Jamaica is the second commercial partner of Costa Rica in the Caribbean and to which 93 companies already export their products, with...
Environment
The “Silly Bird” (Pájaro Bobo), A Colorful Bird with Unique Song and Beautiful Tail
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 11, 2020
The so-called “Silly bird” (Pájaro Bobo) belongs to the Momotidae bird family. In Costa Rica, this family...
Environment
The Magnificent Tree Species of Costa Rica, Beautiful and Imposing
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 5, 2020
Costa Rica is a wonderful place surrounded by nature and peace throughout its territory. It is a...
News
If You Love Camping, Then Costa Rica Is The Place To Go!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 3, 2020
Costa Rica is known worldwide for having amazing natural landscapes and ideal places for outdoor camping. That...
News
Officials Elected in 2020 Municipal Ballots Ready to Assume Challenges
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 3, 2020
This Sunday, the 2020 municipal elections were held throughout Costa Rica, timely elections where the Ticos were...
World News
Health News