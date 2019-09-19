Are you planning to take a trip to Costa Rica in the future? If you’ve answered yes to this question, you’ll want to plan your trip thoroughly. You should know where you’re going to stay and what you want to do before stepping foot on the plane. The good news is that your options are plentiful. Costa Rica is full of many amazing attractions but some are going to satisfy more than others. At the same time, it depends on your group and the age of your travel mates. Within this guide, you’re going to find some of the best things to do in Costa Rica.

Manuel Antonio National Park

There is a good chance that you’re going to be eager to surround yourself with Mother Nature. Well, there is no better way to do that than by visiting the Manuel Antonio National Park. This is one of the most gorgeous national parks in the world. You’ll be able to see a little bit of everything when visiting this park. The park is located on the Pacific coast and it ranked among the world’s 12 most beautiful national parks in the world in 2011. Suffice to say, you can guarantee that this park is going to satisfy. It has been said that 150,000 people visit the park every year.

It is full of gorgeous beaches and amazing hiking trails. If you want to get the most out of your trip, you’ll want to visit this park. It will not disappoint.

La Fortuna Waterfall

There is a good chance that you’re a fan of waterfalls. They’re rare and a sight to behold. Well, you should consider visiting the La Fortuna Waterfall in Costa Rica. This is one of the most amazing waterfalls in the world and you can visit it for free. However, you will need to make a short hike before you’re able to see the waterfall in all of its glory. Nevertheless, it is worth it. The hike is short and easy. Therefore, it is suitable for children and adults. Be sure to check it out for yourself and make sure you bring your camera. You’ll want to share the images with your loved ones back home.

Pre-Columbian Gold Museum

Before doing anything else, you’ll want to consider visiting the Gold Museum. The establishment is located in San Jose. It can be found underneath the Plaza de la cultura. The museum is managed by the Banco Contral de Costa Rica. It offers more than 1,600 artifacts of gold dating back to 500 AD. Suffice to say, this museum is a must for history fanatics. When you visit this museum, you’ll be able to see some of the oldest gold artifacts in the world. You can guarantee that you’re going to stay a while too. On average, you’ll end up staying an hour or so at this museum.

This is a good destination for those traveling with young children. Many of the artifacts in the museum were found on a banana plantation in the 1950s.

The Palma Real Hotel and Casino

If you're going to be in San Jose, you'll want to consider staying at the Palma Real Hotel and Casino. This is one of the best hotels in the area and you can guarantee that it is going to satisfy. The rooms are very clean and they're spacious too. During your stay, you'll want to take advantage of everything the casino has to offer.

The Tabacon Hot Springs

There is a good chance that you’ve never visited a hot springs. If so, you’ll want to take the time to visit the Tabacon Hot Springs while visiting Costa Rica. This is one of the coolest attractions in the entire country. You can guarantee that it is going to satisfy everyone in your party. Just remember that the hot springs is part of a 5-star resort. Therefore, you’ll likely need to stay at the resort to enjoy the springs. Nevertheless, it’ll be well worth it. With that being said, you should consider staying here and enjoying everything the resort has to offer!