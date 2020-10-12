More
    The WHO Confirms the Origin of COVID-19

    By TCRN STAFF
    The WHO Confirms the Origin of COVID-19

    The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has put an end to doubts about the origin of the novel Coronavirus, which has already claimed the lives of more than a million people around the world, confirming that it did not come from a laboratory, but was produced “naturally.”

    The virus has occurred naturally. All the [scientific] publications that we have reviewed point out that it is something that has been generated in a natural way”, he said last Friday during a press conference in response to the conspiracy theories and misinformation that have circulated during the Pandemic.

    In addition, the head of the WHO stressed that the organization “believes in science and evidence” and therefore makes a call for “science, solutions and solidarity” to overcome the health crisis.

    WHO

    Devastating trajectory

    Since COVID-19 was first registered in China in 2019, to the present date, the disease has caused more than one million deaths of the more than 33 million confirmed infections in the world, according to official sources.

    In early August, the WHO estimated that Wuhan was not possibly the place where the Coronavirus passed from animals to humans, despite the fact that the first cases of COVID-19 were registered in that Chinese city. Previously, the organism already declared that the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2 demonstrated that its origin was natural.

    The origin of the virus has puzzled the scientific community since its discovery. In July, the director of the laboratory of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Yuan Zhiming, rejected speculations that linked that facility with the origin of COVID-19, ensuring that it is impossible for a virus to leave its facilities as this is a center for high security.

    Regardless of the origin, the Pandemic has devastated the world, stoking geopolitical tensions and changing the lives of people on all continents.

