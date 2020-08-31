More
    The US Delivers Three Field Hospitals to Costa Rica and Plans to Install another 21 in all the Region

    By TCRN STAFF
    The delivery of three field hospitals to Costa Rica is the latest advance in a plan to provide the region with 24 mobile health facilities to care for Coronavirus patients, the United States Southern Command (Southcom)said in a press release issued last week.

    “The field hospitals will be handed over to the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, the Costa Rican government agency that is in charge of the country’s public health services,” the statement states.

    It adds that the donation, made on behalf of the American people, has a cost of 1.1 million dollars and is part of Southcom’s assistance to the countries of Central America, South America, and the Caribbean in their fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic.

    In total, Southcom will donate 24 field hospitals to be spread across 11 countries of the region in the coming weeks. In addition to the donation made in Costa Rica, Southcom also announced that it will deliver the first of two field hospitals to the Dominican Republic this month, the statement said.

    It adds that mobile hospitals can provide medical assistance to a high volume of confirmed COVID-19 cases. They are equipped with generators, air conditioning equipment, and spaces prepared for the immediate operation of local medical professionals. According to the statement, each field hospital has a capacity of up to 40 beds.

