The United States Embassy opened the application forms for the Diversity Visa Lottery from October 2 to November 5.nThe process is completely virtual and is done at the site: https://dvprogram.state.gov/

Those who are favored will be able to travel until 2026.The State Department, responsible for visas, points out two essential requirements for entering the lottery. One of the two must be fulfilled:

To have the diploma of secondary education completion.

To have two years of work experience in the last five years in a profession that requires at least two years of training or experience.

Applicants will be able to check the status of their application starting May 3, 2025. A key element for tracking requests will be to keep the identification number of the procedure generated by the process.

Avoid scams with visas!

U.S. authorities are making a series of recommendations for individuals to handle their visa applications on their own.The call is to avoid scams and they recommend taking measures such as:Do not make payments. The visa lottery is a free service.

No intermediaries are needed.The program does not send emails, nor does it request phone numbers or bank account information from applicants.The only official website to participate is: https://dvprogram.state.gov/

The United States Embassy has no direct involvement in this process, so interested parties should visit the specified website to obtain detailed information.Only electronic applications will be accepted. Paper applications will not be accepted.

Each person must submit ONLY ONE application. Sending more than one means immediate disqualification.A current photograph is required. If a photograph used in a previous process is used, the person will be disqualified.

