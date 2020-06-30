We aspire to be happy and for this, we must understand many secrets of happiness.

Of course, the human being asks many questions such as where do we come from, how were we born, and why is the sky blue? But there is also the great question of how to be happy.

It is not really a secret for anyone that we all want to be happy, anyone would say to me happiness does not depend on being rich, or having expensive objects, or a latest model car, or a beautiful body, or a beautiful face.

Perhaps being happy is the way of how we smile at life in the face of any unpleasant situation.

It depends on ourselves being happy so if you have an unpleasant situation, try to see the positive side. Acquire a positive attitude towards life, no matter what you go through.

We know that in our life cycle it is sometimes difficult to be happy, but ideally avoid being depressed.

We convince ourselves that life will be better, after turning 18, after getting married, after getting a better job, after having another child, after having another…etc.

And if not, we are frustrated, but the truth is that there is no better time than now to be happy. If not now when? Happiness is the way. We must treasure every moment, much more when we share it with someone special, remember that time waits for no one.

Do not wait for the time to pass until the end of school, until you return, until you have children, until you get married, or get divorced, because the best time to learn to be happy is now, since happiness is a journey not a destination. It is not bought in the store, or obtained in a TV contest. It is obtained throughout our lives, and how we live it.

Being happy is how you smile at life. A curious fact is to love as if you have never been hurt, and dance as if no one were watching you, no matter if you do not know how to do it, the idea is to have fun.

Having fun is not drinking liquor, or drugs, that is the worst thing you could do to your body, having fun is enjoying life healthy and freely without limits.

Maybe traveling, getting to know other places, other people and other cultures. But the most important thing is that you don’t forget to look for God in the face of the situations the World is experiencing now, it is essential to remember that is our loving and great heavenly father.

Now more than ever we must approach him and remember how much he loves us.

We will feel happy when we have clear all this, to be happy today, not tomorrow.