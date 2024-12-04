More
    Search
    Sport
    Updated:

    The Road to the Los Angeles Olympics for Costa Rica Will Begin in Guatemala with the 2025 Central American Games

    35 sports in competition in October of next year

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    This ast Saturday, Guatemala was officially designated as the host of the Central American Games in 2025. In this way, the uncertainty about the venue for the regional event that marks the beginning of the Olympic cycle for the Los Angeles 2028 games is cleared up.

    The National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Costa Rica confirmed that the competitions will feature 35 sports in contention. The events will take place from October 18 to 30, 2025.

    This is how the Central American tournament returns after its cancellation in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Until this Saturday, there was no venue for the tournament. The event is organized by the Central American Sports Organization. (ORDECA).

    The road to the next Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 also includes the Pan American Games and the Central American and Caribbean Games between 2026 and 2027.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWILMER USECHE
    Previous article
    Electro Psyche Rock: A Fusion of Psychedelic and Electronic Sounds

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    Electro Psyche Rock: A Fusion of Psychedelic and Electronic Sounds

    Electro Psyche Rock, a captivating blend of psychedelic rock and electronic music, has emerged as a vibrant subgenre that...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »