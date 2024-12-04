This ast Saturday, Guatemala was officially designated as the host of the Central American Games in 2025. In this way, the uncertainty about the venue for the regional event that marks the beginning of the Olympic cycle for the Los Angeles 2028 games is cleared up.

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Costa Rica confirmed that the competitions will feature 35 sports in contention. The events will take place from October 18 to 30, 2025.

This is how the Central American tournament returns after its cancellation in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Until this Saturday, there was no venue for the tournament. The event is organized by the Central American Sports Organization. (ORDECA).

The road to the next Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 also includes the Pan American Games and the Central American and Caribbean Games between 2026 and 2027.

