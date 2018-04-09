The known nutritional properties of the grapes come from that they are one of the futras that more benefits contribute to our health. They are rich in antioxidants and should be included in a healthy and balanced diet.

For some time ago they were consumed for their highly detoxifying qualities to eliminate toxins and improve the health of the kidneys.

In the whole world this fruit is also known because it fights rheumatic diseases such as osteoarthritis, arthritis and gout.

It is especially recommended black grapes and very sweet for people with problems in the blood and emaciated, however for the obese are sour grapes are ideal.

Sour grape juice is a substitute for breast milk.

To obtain more benefits from these fruits, only ripe and good grapes should be used. The grapes whose plants were first cured have to be thoroughly washed, to avoid dirtying or poisoning the blood.

How to obtain the properties of the grapes?

As soon as they have obtained the grapes, they begin to eat many of them more than other foods; They should not be eaten together with vegetables or other salty foods. It is best to eat only grapes and drink their juice for some time and in this way the cure will have the best effect. It starts with a smaller amount and is increased until reaching the end of 3 or 4 weeks at 1.2 and 3 kilos daily, eating them at meal times. Once you reach this amount, it slowly decreases again. Every hour, 3 to 7 tablespoons of fresh juice are taken.

It is logical that you should not ingest harmful foods or drinks during this time. If they have not yet achieved the desired success with the first cure then it can be repeated. A cure of grapes never harms: but be very careful with the grapes that come from the plants that were cured.

The juice produces its best effect, taking it in the morning and at night fasting or every hour. It also has to be squeezed always fresh, because it ferments easily. Interesting is also the compensation that the wise Ceruti made between the juice of grapes and breast milk.

The frequent consumption of grapes can serve to:

The internal cancer

Ulcers.

Diseases and inflammation of the intestines.

Stomach.

The liver.

The kidneys.

The anemia

Weakness in the blood

Pallor.

Digestive disorders

Pulmonary pains

Diseases of the nerves.

Neurasthenia.

Weakness in general

Escrofulosis.

Rheumatism.

Arthritis.

Calcination of arteries.

Obesity.

Enflaquecimiento.

Benefits of grape consumption

The grape is an ideal food that protects and cares for the health of the skin.

Grapes are also highly recommended because they favor the elimination of uric acids.

It also combats fluid retention, by diuretic action and facilitates its elimination. They reduce and avoid muscle cramps. They are used to lower blood pressure fighting with hypertension in a natural way. The grapes also contain resveratrol which is a substance with a great antiaging action.

Grapes can be rich in some vitamins c and group B such as B3, B6 and B9 (folic acid), and are very important to reproduce white blood cells and red blood cells, form antibodies in the immune system during pregnancy and can prevent spina bifida and alterations of the nervous system.

The seeds are also beneficial

One of the main benefits that we can obtain from the grape seed is that it has a large amount of OPC antioxidants, in which they protect the bodies from free radicals that prevent aging and premature deterioration of organs.

Grape seeds also have a lot of health benefits.

They can reduce cataracts and protect eye health, it also has a mild laxative effect and can prevent constipation.

Help due to the presence of bioflavinoids, also to strengthen the walls of blood vessels from the first hours until after having consumed them.

It is an excellent remedy for heart problems, in which to follow the known diet of the grape. And it is also an excellent remedy to maintain the skin, eyes and brain. It cleanses the intestines and prevents degenerative diseases.

It can help you with hair growth and prevents you from falling, it helps keep the connective tissues soft and healthy and has an anti-histaminic, anti-allergic and anti-ulcer properties.