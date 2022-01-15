The Owners of Big Pharma and Big Media Are the Same in the World

Big Pharma and the mainstream media are largely owned by two global asset management companies: BlackRock and Vanguard. This becomes relevant as pharmaceutical companies are driving responses to Covid-19, which, until now, have endangered public health rather than optimizing it. The traditional media have been complicit willing to spread their propaganda, a false official narrative that leads the public astray and fosters fear based on lies.

BlackRock and Vanguard form a secret monopoly that also owns just about everything they can think of. In total, they own 1,600 U.S. companies, which in 2015 had combined revenues of $ 9.1 billion. When you add the third-largest global owner, State Street, their combined ownership encompasses nearly 90% of all S&P 500 firms.

Vanguard is the largest shareholder in BlackRock. Vanguard itself, on the other hand, has a unique structure that makes its property more difficult to discern, but many of the oldest and richest families in the world can be linked to Vanguard funds.

“The shares of the largest corporations in the world belong to the same institutional investors. They all own each other. This means that “competing” brands, such as Coca-Cola and Pepsi, are not competitors, since their shares belong to exactly the same investment companies, mutual funds, insurance companies, banks and, in some cases, governments … Smaller investors are owned by larger investors.

The visible top of this pyramid shows only two companies whose names we have seen often: Vanguard and BlackRock… The power of these two companies is beyond your imagination. Not only do they own a large portion of the stocks but also the shares of investors in those companies. This gives them a complete monopoly… A report by Bloomberg affirms that both companies in the year 2028 together will have investments amounting to US $ 20,000 million. That means they own almost everything.”

Who are the Vanguards



The word “vanguard” means “the leading position in an army or fleet advancing into battle” and “the leading position in a trend or movement.” Both are apt descriptions of this world behemoth, owned by globalists pushing for a Great Reset, the core of which is the transfer of wealth and property from the hands of the majority to the hands of the very few.

Interestingly, Vanguard is the largest shareholder in BlackRock (March, 2021). Vanguard itself, on the other hand, has a “unique” corporate structure that makes its ownership more difficult to discern. It is owned by its various funds, which in turn are owned by shareholders. Apart from these shareholders, it has no outside investors and is not listed on the stock market.

“The elite that owns Vanguard apparently don’t like being the center of attention, but of course they can’t hide from who’s willing to dig. Oxfam and Bloomberg reports say that 1% of the world together owns more money than the other 99%. Worse still, Oxfam says that 82% of all money earned in 2017 went to this 1%…. In other words, these two investment companies, Vanguard and BlackRock, have a monopoly on all the industries in the world and, in turn, belong to the richest families in the world, some of whom are royalty and who have been very rich since before the Industrial Revolution”.

While it would take time to sift through all Vanguard funds to identify individual shareholders, and therefore Vanguard owners, a quick look suggests that Rothschild Investment Corp. and Edmond De Rothschild Holding are two such stakeholders. Keep the Rothschild name in mind as you read, as it will appear again later.

The Italian Orsini family, the American Bush family, the British royal family, the Du Pont family, the Morgans, Vanderbilts and Rockefellers are identified as owners of Vanguard.

BlackRock and Vanguard own Big Pharma



According to Simply Wall Street, as of February 2020, BlackRock and Vanguard were the two largest shareholders in GlaxoSmithKline, holding 7% and 3.5% of the shares, respectively. At Pfizer, the ownership is invested, with Vanguard being the largest investor and BlackRock the second largest shareholder.

Keep in mind that stock ownership indices can change at any time as companies buy and sell on a regular basis, so don’t get hung up on percentages. The bottom line is that BlackRock and Vanguard, individually and combined, own enough stock at any given time that we can easily say that they easily control both Big Pharma and centralized legacy media, and more.

It matters because pharmaceutical companies are driving responses to Covid-19, all of which, so far, have endangered public health rather than optimizing it, and traditional media outlets have been complicit willing to spread their propaganda, an Official false narrative that has, and still is, misleading audiences and fostering fear based on lies.

To have any chance of correcting this, we must understand who the central actors are, where the damaging dictates are coming from, and why these false narratives are being created in the first place.

As noted in Global Justice Now’s December 2020 report, “Big Pharma’s Horrifying Story,” we simply cannot allow pharmaceutical companies, “which have a long history of prioritizing corporate profits over corporate health. people,” continue to dictate Covid-19 responses.

In it, they review the shameful history of the world’s top seven pharmaceutical companies that are now developing and manufacturing gene-based drugs and “vaccines” against Covid-19, while the mainstream media has helped suppress information on older drugs. readily available that have been shown to be highly effective against infection.

BlackRock and Vanguard own the media



When it comes to The New York Times, in May 2021, BlackRock is the second largest shareholder with 7.43% of total shares, just after The Vanguard Group, which owns the largest share (8.11%).

In addition to The New York Times, Vanguard and BlackRock are also the two main owners of Time Warner, Comcast, Disney and News Corp, four of the six media companies that control more than 90% of the US media landscape.

It goes without saying that if you are in control of so many media outlets, you can control entire nations through carefully orchestrated and organized centralized propaganda disguised as journalism.

BlackRock and Vanguard together form a hidden monopoly on global asset holding and, through their influence over centralized media, have the power to manipulate and control a large part of the world’s economy and events, and how the world sees everything.

Given that BlackRock announced in 2018 that it has “societal expectations” of the companies it invests in, its potential role as a lynchpin in the Great Reboot and “build back better” plan cannot be overlooked.

This information demonstrates how competition is “undermined by owning shares in competing companies” and “blurs the lines between private equity and government affairs by working closely with regulators,” and it would be hard not to see how BlackRock and Vanguard facilitate the Big Reboot and the so-called “green” revolution, both of which are part of the same wealth theft scheme.



BlackRock and Vanguard own the world



That claim will be even clearer once you realize that this duo’s influence is not limited to Big Pharma and the media. Importantly, BlackRock also works closely with central banks around the world, including the United States Federal Reserve, which is a private, not a federal entity. It lends money to the Central Bank, acts as an advisor to the Central Bank, and develops the Central Bank software.

BlackRock and Vanguard also own shares in a long list of other companies, including Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet Inc. From 2017’s “These Three Companies Own America” ​​on The Conversation, it would be nearly impossible to list them all.

A global monopoly few know about



How can we link BlackRock and Vanguard, and the globalist families that own them, to the Great Reboot? Barring a public confession, we have to analyze the relationships between these gigantic globalist-owned corporations and consider the influence they can exert through those relationships. As Lew Rockwell noted: “When Rothschild’s Lynn Forester wants the United States to be a one-party country (like China) and does not want voter identification laws passed in the United States, so that more electoral fraud can be perpetrated to achieve that end.

What do they do?



Forester holds a conference call with the world’s top 100 CEOs and tells them to publicly denounce the passage of Georgia’s anti-corruption law as ‘Jim Crow’ and order his obedient CEOs to boycott the state of Georgia, as we saw with Coca- Cola and Major League Baseball and even Hollywood star Will Smith… In this conference call, we see shadows of the Great Reset, the 2030 Agenda, the New World Order.

The UN wants to make sure, like [World Economic Forum founder and CEO Klaus] Schwab, that, by 2030, poverty, hunger, pollution and disease no longer plague the Earth… To achieve this, The UN wants the taxes of western countries to be divided by the elite mega-corporations to create a completely new society. For this project, the UN says we need a world government, that is, the UN itself. “

It seems then quite clear that the alleged solutions for the Covid-19 pandemic was orchestrated to bring about this New World Order, the Great Reboot. At the center of it all is the “heart” into which all streams of global wealth flow: BlackRock and Vanguard.