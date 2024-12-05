Musical performances with 140 artists on stage will be offered from December 6 to 13, in the communities of San José, Esparza, Santo Domingo, Tibás, Tres Ríos, and Goicoechea.

The Christmas Season is already being felt in Costa Rican homes, and the Benemérita National Symphony Orchestra (OSNCR) along with the National Symphony Choir have already defined the venues for their traditional Christmas Concerts 2024.

This December, Christmas will be enjoyed with music and carols starting from Friday, December 6, in the communities of downtown San José, Esparza de Puntarenas, Santo Domingo de Heredia, Tibás, La Unión de Cartago, and Guadalupe de Goicoechea.

The first performance will take place on Friday, December 6, at 7 p.m., at the Metropolitan Cathedral of San José, as part of the 2024 International Arts Festival.

A repertoire that brings us closer to the Christmas festivities

“A group of approximately 140 artists will be sharing with the audience that comes to listen to us; we will present a variety of repertoire that brings us closer to the Christmas festivities.” We will have music by Costa Rican composers and will review some favorite selections of the season, with excerpts from ‘The Nutcracker’ and we will also give the audience the opportunity to sing with us some carols with which we have grown up and love very much. It is a varied and beautiful repertoire that we hope you will enjoy with us during this Christmas season,” explained Ramiro A. Ramírez, General Director of the National Music Center.

Details of the schedule:

Friday, December 6, 7 p.m., Metropolitan Cathedral, San José

Sunday, December 8, 3 p.m., Parish of Esparza, Puntarenas

Tuesday, December 10, 7 p.m., Basilica of Santo Domingo, Heredia

Wednesday, December 11, 7 p.m., San Juan Bautista Parish, Tibás

Thursday, December 12, 7 p.m., Parish of Our Lady of the Pillar, Tres Ríos

Friday, December 13, 7 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Goicoechea

In all the performances, the public will be able to enter for free; however, it is recommended to arrive early due to limited capacity in the churches. This show will feature the participation of 140 artists, including musicians and choristers; additionally, soprano María Jesús Castro will be the guest soloist, all under the musical direction of Ramiro A. Ramírez.

The Christmas Concerts are a production of the Ministry of Culture and Youth through the National Music Center, but they also have the collaboration of the municipalities of Esparza, Tibás, and Goicoechea, as well as the Catholic churches where the concerts will be held.

