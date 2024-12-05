More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    The National Costa Rican Symphony Orchestra and Symphony Choir Come Present Their Traditional Season of Christmas Concerts

    In the communities of San José, Esparza, Santo Domingo, Tibás, Tres Ríos, and Goicoechea

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Musical performances with 140 artists on stage will be offered from December 6 to 13, in the communities of San José, Esparza, Santo Domingo, Tibás, Tres Ríos, and Goicoechea.

    The Christmas Season is already being felt in Costa Rican homes, and the Benemérita National Symphony Orchestra (OSNCR) along with the National Symphony Choir have already defined the venues for their traditional Christmas Concerts 2024.

    This December, Christmas will be enjoyed with music and carols starting from Friday, December 6, in the communities of downtown San José, Esparza de Puntarenas, Santo Domingo de Heredia, Tibás, La Unión de Cartago, and Guadalupe de Goicoechea.

    The first performance will take place on Friday, December 6, at 7 p.m., at the Metropolitan Cathedral of San José, as part of the 2024 International Arts Festival.

    A repertoire that brings us closer to the Christmas festivities

    “A group of approximately 140 artists will be sharing with the audience that comes to listen to us; we will present a variety of repertoire that brings us closer to the Christmas festivities.” We will have music by Costa Rican composers and will review some favorite selections of the season, with excerpts from ‘The Nutcracker’ and we will also give the audience the opportunity to sing with us some carols with which we have grown up and love very much. It is a varied and beautiful repertoire that we hope you will enjoy with us during this Christmas season,” explained Ramiro A. Ramírez, General Director of the National Music Center.

    Details of the schedule:

    Friday, December 6, 7 p.m., Metropolitan Cathedral, San José

    Sunday, December 8, 3 p.m., Parish of Esparza, Puntarenas

    Tuesday, December 10, 7 p.m., Basilica of Santo Domingo, Heredia

    Wednesday, December 11, 7 p.m., San Juan Bautista Parish, Tibás

    Thursday, December 12, 7 p.m., Parish of Our Lady of the Pillar, Tres Ríos

    Friday, December 13, 7 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Goicoechea

    In all the performances, the public will be able to enter for free; however, it is recommended to arrive early due to limited capacity in the churches. This show will feature the participation of 140 artists, including musicians and choristers; additionally, soprano María Jesús Castro will be the guest soloist, all under the musical direction of Ramiro A. Ramírez.

    The Christmas Concerts are a production of the Ministry of Culture and Youth through the National Music Center, but they also have the collaboration of the municipalities of Esparza, Tibás, and Goicoechea, as well as the Catholic churches where the concerts will be held.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWILMER USECHE
    Previous article
    Iconic Musical “Rent” to Be Performed at the Nico Baker Theater San José
    Next article
    Costa Rica Surfing Pro Festival Arrives in Garabito

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    SportTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Surfing Pro Festival Arrives in Garabito

    Garabito will host the Costa Rica Surfing Pro Festival, an event that will mark a before and after in...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »