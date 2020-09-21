The traditional International Book Fair of Costa Rica (FIL) will be held from October 30th to November 8th and although being virtual, it will have everything it always has: editorial and bookstore positions, catalogs, conference rooms, cultural and literary activities, among other.

FIL takes place every year in the Old Customs building, but due to the current situation this year it will be carried out completely virtual. The Costa Rican Book Chamber (CCL) announced that it is developing a virtual platform that will allow visitors to learn about the news in the world of books, witness the presentation of literary works, attend talks, seminars and workshops, among other activities, without leaving your house.

“It is the first time that FIL will be held in virtual mode, due to the situation facing the country due to the COVID-19 Pandemic,” explained the vice president of the CCL, Oscar Castillo Rojas. For this, the Chamber works together with the company Connecta B2B, which has extensive international experience in the development of this type of platform. On September 15th, a virtual presentation will be held on the CCL’s social networks, open to all public, in which all the details of FIL 2020 will be announced.