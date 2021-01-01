More
    Search
    Sports & Games
    Updated:

    The Central American Athletics Championship Took Place this Monday and Tuesday

    A successful tournament despite the Pandemic

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    Sports & GamesTCRN STAFF -

    The Central American Athletics Championship Took Place this Monday and Tuesday

    With the participation of the Pan-American 100-meter hurdles champion, the Tica Andrea Vargas, the Central American Athletics Championship took...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Tico Dishes Conquer Canadian Palates

    Costa Rican gastronomy is one of the great pleasures that you can grant yourself when arriving in Costa Rica....
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Exotic Sites Most Canadians Visit in Costa Rica

    For lovers of tourism and exotic travel, this year 2020 will be remembered like no other. Most countries in...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    With the participation of the Pan-American 100-meter hurdles champion, the Tica Andrea Vargas, the Central American Athletics Championship took place this Monday and Tuesday. The competitions was held at the National Stadium, in La Sabana.

    Andrea led the Costa Rican delegation, which was also made up of her sister, the marcher Noelia Vargas, national champion and record holder in 10,000 meters of walking. Along with them, there were 29 more athletes who sought to win for Costa Rica in this particular tournament held during the year of the Pandemic. In fact, the tournament had to be rescheduled and the region’s athletic authorities even considered the possibility of suspending it.

    A total of 92 athletes from the seven Central American countries participated
    Andrea ran her competition this Tuesday 29, at 2 p.m., and faced two athletes, one from Belize and the other from Honduras. Costa Rica was successful in defending the regional title, which it has won in the last four editions. Having a very strong team, although with some notable absences.

    Notable absences


    In the foreground, sprinter Nery Brenes, who is not 100% due to an injury to one of her calves, did not run since this would have put her participation in the indoor season at risk. Another outstanding runner, Desireé Bermúdez, was unable to recover and was not be able to compete in her favorite event, the 400 meter dash, in which she holds the Central American record. Finally, one of the main national cards, Juan Diego Castro, was injured in the national championship from a tear and was available for this competition either.

    Regional competition underway


    As a way to take advantage of the international tournament and due to the shortage of competitions this year, the organizers approved the participation of marchers from Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. Although the priority was the Central American tournament, having competitors of that caliber greatly helped increase the level of competition for regional athletes.

    Noelia Vargas faced prominent competitors from Mexico, including Karla Serrano Olivares and Alegna González Muñoz, U-20 World Marching Champion, who, like Vargas, is classified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. In the male branch, Yeudy Bonilla Álvarez competed for Costa Rica.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceRodrigo Diaz
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleTico Dishes Conquer Canadian Palates
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Sports & GamesTCRN STAFF -

    The Central American Athletics Championship Took Place this Monday and Tuesday

    With the participation of the Pan-American 100-meter hurdles champion, the Tica Andrea Vargas, the Central American Athletics Championship took...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Every Tico has the Opportunity to vote for Keylor Navas as Goalkeeper of the Year 2020

    Sports & Games TCRN STAFF -
    The famous France Football magazine, recognized for being the creator of the Ballon d'Or award, now has a new voting survey out: Looking for...
    Read more

    Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo considered that in 2020, the best goalkeeper in the world was the Costa Rican Keylor Navas

    Sports & Games TCRN STAFF -
    Soccer Superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo considered that in 2020 the German Manuel Neuer was not the best goalkeeper in the world, but...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Wins Gold, Silver and Bronze in Central American Archery

    Sports & Games TCRN STAFF -
    Adjusting to a new reality, the weekend was successfully held the 1st Virtual Central American Archery Tournament, with the participation of archers from El...
    Read more

    American Golfer Tiger Woods is Visiting Costa Rica

    Sports & Games TCRN STAFF -
    The winner of 15 major titles and one of the greatest golfers in history, the American Tiger Woods, has been in Costa Rica since last November 24th. The information was confirmed by the General Directorate of Migration and Immigration (DGME)
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    And engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica