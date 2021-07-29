The Caribbean Begans To Reverse The Decline In Tourism

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) said today that the countries of the region began to reverse the decline in the sector that began at the end of March 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Data provided by the member countries of that institution show that, with the summer season 2021 underway, there is increasing evidence in the market of a decline in depressed demand much earlier and at a faster rate than forecasts.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Information from 12 destinations indicated a growth in the arrival of tourists for April 2021, compared to those registered in the same month of 2020, when tourism activity was reduced worldwide.

In January and February 2021, vacationer arrivals in the Caribbean fell a little more than 71 percent compared to the same two months last year, but the 16.5 percent decrease in March relative to the same period of 2020 reflected a reversal of the trend. Tourist arrivals rebounded in destinations that reported May data, yet the number of visitors staying at a hotel is still below 2019 levels, the CTO noted.

Caribbean country

Authorities of that organization are cautiously optimistic about the prospects for summer travel, during the rest of the year and until 2022, as new cases of COVID-19 increase rapidly, both in the United Kingdom and in the United States, two of the main source markets for the Caribbean.

Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.